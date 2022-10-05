Sisters with Due Dates 3 Weeks Apart Welcome Daughters on Same Day: 'It Was a Real Race'

A pair of New Jersey sisters unexpectedly welcomed their daughters on the same exact day.

Kerry Player and Jennifer Mercado, of Cape May County, wound up in labor simultaneously this weekend, despite having due dates three weeks apart, according to CBS station KYW-TV.

Younger sister Kerry "was past due," having expected to give birth on Sept. 26, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Jennifer was induced early due to elevated blood pressure.

After arriving at AtlanticCare's Center for Childbirth in Pomona, the sisters were even put in rooms next to each other.



At 4:15 a.m., Jennifer welcomed daughter Sophia Rose — and Kerry's daughter, Karsyn Grace, arrived just seven hour later.

Kerry and Jennifer were eventually discharged together with their family's 12th and 13th grandchildren.

Of course, there was a little friendly rivalry between the sisters. Both hoped they would be first to give birth.

"It was a real race for awhile," Jennifer told KYW-TV.

"The midwife stopped in my room to say, 'Think your sister is going to be ready before you?' and my nurse was like, 'You better check her, I don't think so,' " Jennifer told the outlet.

She later quipped, "If I hadn't won I would have said there was no competition, but since I came in first the competition was there."