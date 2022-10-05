Sisters with Due Dates 3 Weeks Apart Welcome Daughters on Same Day: 'It Was a Real Race'

Younger sister Kerry “was past due" and her older sister Jennifer was induced early, according to CBS station KYW-TV

By
Published on October 5, 2022 04:33 PM

A pair of New Jersey sisters unexpectedly welcomed their daughters on the same exact day.

Kerry Player and Jennifer Mercado, of Cape May County, wound up in labor simultaneously this weekend, despite having due dates three weeks apart, according to CBS station KYW-TV.

Younger sister Kerry "was past due," having expected to give birth on Sept. 26, the outlet reported. Meanwhile, Jennifer was induced early due to elevated blood pressure.

After arriving at AtlanticCare's Center for Childbirth in Pomona, the sisters were even put in rooms next to each other.

At 4:15 a.m., Jennifer welcomed daughter Sophia Rose — and Kerry's daughter, Karsyn Grace, arrived just seven hour later.

Kerry and Jennifer were eventually discharged together with their family's 12th and 13th grandchildren.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Of course, there was a little friendly rivalry between the sisters. Both hoped they would be first to give birth.

"It was a real race for awhile," Jennifer told KYW-TV.

"The midwife stopped in my room to say, 'Think your sister is going to be ready before you?' and my nurse was like, 'You better check her, I don't think so,' " Jennifer told the outlet.

She later quipped, "If I hadn't won I would have said there was no competition, but since I came in first the competition was there."

Related Articles
Melinda Gates and Bill Gates speak on stage during The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 benefit at Jacob Javitz Center on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood)
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Relationship Timeline
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Annual Fall Gala with Cocktails By Clase Azul Tequila at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Timeline
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz's Relationship Timeline
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan attend the 7th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's Relationship Timeline
sisters give birth on the same day
Three Ohio Sisters Give Birth on Same Day with Same Doctor Hours Apart: 'It Was a Blessing'
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's Relationship Timeline
Scott Disick (R) Celebrates Birthday with Kourtney Kardashian (L) at Gallery Nightclub at Planet Hollywood on May 27, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Relationship Timeline
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier sit together in the sunshine at Kennedy's family home at Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, a few months before their wedding.
JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Relationship Timeline
Lammert Family
3 Sisters Were Born on the Same Day, Each 3 Years Apart: 'It Simply Feels Surreal,' Says Mom
Moet & Chandon At The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Red Carpet
Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind's Relationship Timeline
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
dentical twin sisters Jill Justiniani and Erin Cheplak gave birth on the same day in the same hospital — to baby boys, each weighing the same and the same length.
Identical Twins Welcome First Babies on Same Day, Hours Apart: 'Just Feels Like It Was Supposed to Be'
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Relationship Timeline
Victoya Venise
Mom Who Thought She Had Stomach Bug Unexpectedly Gives Birth to Son in Hotel Room: 'I'm So in Love'
Salyer Twins
Twins Who Married Twins and Gave Birth to Genetic Siblings Say Their 'Quaternary Marriage' Is 'Magical'