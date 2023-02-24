'It's Unity': Sisters Get Matching Tattoos of Sibling's Scar in Solidarity

The four Brulé sisters of Davidson, North Carolina, have always been unusually close, but when one of them underwent a rare surgery that left her with multiple visible scars, the girls came together in an unexpected way.

The youngest of the sisters are 18-year-old high school seniors, twins Mimi and Tess. Mimi has cerebral palsy, from a stroke at birth that left her without the use of her right arm. In an effort to change that, last fall doctors cut 70 percent of the nerves in that arm and hand, leaving Mimi with several glaring scars.

"Like any major change it takes a while to get used to," Mimi tells PEOPLE of the scars. "There's no back button. It is a lot of trying to accept my new normal and the way it looks and over time with help from my sisters, I don't hate [my scars] as much as I did when I first saw them."

That's because the girls now all have "matching" scars.

Big sis Camille, 23, can't stand seeing her sister suffering. "I always try and think what can I do to lighten her load when I see Mimi in pain, what can I do to show I'm in unity with her through these surgeries," she tells PEOPLE.

So Camille came up with the idea for all the sisters to get matching tattoos of Mimi's latest scars, despite each admitting they're not typically tattoo types.

Camille, Claire, 25, and Mimi's twin Tess all got tattoos on their wrist, copying a photo of the red line snarled across Mimi's arm. Camille "was a nervous wreck," when getting her ink, "but It makes me feel empowered," she adds. "I think it's the best decision I've ever made ... it means so much to me."

The sisters later went one step further, each getting a second tattoo — one that mirrored another of Mimi's scars.

The Brulé sisters show off their matching tattoos and Mimi's scar. Courtesy

"We all went for the obvious ones, the ones you could see more noticeably," Camille explains.

Mimi's twin Tess knows better than anyone how much her sister has been through, and says through tears, "It's been pretty difficult because we're so close and share a special connection. I knew how much it was weighing on her so I knew how much a sign of solidarity would mean to her and change her view of her own scars on her own body. At least I hope so."

Claire adds, "I am still brought to tears when I think of how special these tattoos are. Living out of state, it's hard being away sometimes, but I always get to see how much we are truly bonded as sisters when I look at my arm. It's kind of like a fun secret. It looks like any real scar, but it's not mine, it's my sister's, and we get to all wear it proudly."

Mom Jennifer isn't usually a fan of tattoos, she says, but loves what her daughters did, telling PEOPLE, "When they told me I started crying, it's just so beautiful."

Mimi agrees, adding, "I was very surprised with how realistic they look. It was very shocking to look at my arm and then look at my sisters' and realize I have that too. I feel totally supported. I look at their arms and they match mine. It's very touching."