Sisters Donate Their Kidneys to Strangers After Dad Dies Without Getting Transplant

Image zoom Courtesy of Bethany Goralski

Illinois sisters Hannah and Bethany Goralski donated their kidneys to strangers after their father died while in need of a kidney transplant.

The siblings’ father, Mark Goralski, had Crohn’s disease and suffered from kidney failure, according to Good Morning America. He died in September 2018.

“We just want to make sure two less families had to go through what we went through,” Bethany, 25, told the outlet.

Though Mark had previously undergone one transplant in 2011, Bethany was prepared to donate her kidney to her father prior to his death, but doctors “told us at the time he wasn’t healthy enough for a transplant,” she said.

“My dad was always giving, he was always helping others,” Hannah, 24, added. “And I thought, what a great way to honor him.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Bethany Goralski

Image zoom Courtesy of Bethany Goralski

The sisters underwent the procedures in March, about a day apart. Hannah called an Illinois hospital to set up the surgery a month after her father died.

“Knowing a lot of people who have been affected by organ transplant, it felt selfish to keep my kidney,” she said.

Both sisters are now encouraging young people like themselves to do research about becoming an organ donor.

“I would tell them to do it, I don’t regret it one bit,” Bethany told GMA, while acknowledging that there are “definitely risks” in undergoing the procedure.

“I thought ‘Why wait,’ ” Hannah said. “If someone’s dying now and I can help them now, hopefully by then when I’m older I’ll look back and say, ‘I’m glad I didn’t wait.'”