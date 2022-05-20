"We met as friends and then she became mom and it was just, from the start, it was like love at first sight,” Gabriella Ruvolo said of her and her twin sister’s stepmom, Becky

Sisters Ask Their Stepmom to Adopt Them in Emotional Surprise – See the Touching Video

A New Jersey woman received an extra-special Mother's Day gift this year when her husband's twins asked her to officially adopt them.

In a video posted to TikTok on May 9, Gabriella Ruvolo and her twin sister, Julianna, presented stepmom Becky with a photo book for the special holiday, each sitting next to her as she flipped through and read each page aloud.

The girls' father, Pete, was filming the trio when Becky got to the last page – which posed the big question – causing Becky to sob uncontrollably as she told the 20-year-old twins, "Of course, I will!"

"I was so caught off guard," Becky told Good Morning America. "When I read that, it was just pure shock and an honor and the emotions of just like, 'Is this really happening?' "

"We figured, like, what's the best time to ask the biggest question we will probably ever ask? And why not make it on Mother's Day? Ask our mom to officially be our mother on the day dedicated to her," Julianna added.

Becky, who was first introduced to Julianna and Gabriella when they were just 8 years old, had an immediate connection with the girls from the get-go.

"When I met the girls, I was very nervous, but we hit it off," she told GMA. "And it kind of just snowballed and flowed from there into our family."

"We were already calling her mom because it felt so natural," said Gabriella. "We met as friends and then she became mom and it was just, from the start, it was like love at first sight."

Added Julianna: "We always went to her as we would a mom. She was always there for us."

Pete, who tied the knot with Becky in 2013, said he was thrilled with the way the girls' surprise turned out, and was ecstatic that he was able to catch it on camera.

