'Beautiful' Sisters, 5 and 6, Killed in Fire While Spending Night at Grandma's House Before Christmas

"They were spending the night with their grandma so their mother could wrap presents and get Christmas ready for them," a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page

Tragedy struck a family days before Christmas after a fire killed two young girls at their grandmother's home in Minnesota.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, two bodies were recovered on the afternoon of Dec. 23 following a residential fire in Liberty Township, located about 230 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

The victims, identified by family as sisters RaeLynn, 5, and AceLynn, 6, were staying with their grandmother as their mother prepared for the holiday, their aunt, Kayla Stellick, told CBS affiliate WCCO.

"They were spending the night with their grandma so their mother could wrap presents and get Christmas ready for them when they got home," Stellick wrote on a GoFundMe campaign. "As you can imagine, the family of these girls are heartbroken."

"They were both really sweet girls," Stellick told WCCO. "They were very, very loved by everyone."

Megan Mckenna, another one of the girls' aunts, told the outlet that the family doesn't know what started the fire.

In their statement, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. "No further details will be released at this time," they wrote, adding that, "the victims were transported to the medical examiner's office for autopsy and identification."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time," Sheriff Ernie Beitel said.

The family's GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $30,000 from more than 500 donors as of Monday afternoon.

"These girls meant everything to Amber (their mother). She loved them so much," Stellick wrote on the page. "After having 3 boys, she wanted a little girl so bad, then she was blessed with two of them. Losing her babies are extremely devastating to her and every who knew and loved these girls."

"We are setting up this gofundme page to raise money to help with funeral cost, and other costs as the mother is not able to return to work right away, as she just lost her 2 kids," Stellick explained. "She has 3 other kids that she needs to be there for and take care of them."

She added: "Donations and prayers will be greatly appreciated as we try to wrap our head around losing these special, beautiful little girls."