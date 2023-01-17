Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'

Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022

Jason Hahn
Sister André.

The world's oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118.

Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France, according to Reuters.

"There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother," David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Toulon, told Australia's ABC News. "For her, it's a liberation."

Tavella said Sister André died in her sleep.

Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022, after the death of Japan resident Kane Tanaka at age 119.

At the time, Guinness World Records named Sister André the oldest living nun, the second-oldest French person, and the second-oldest European person on record.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images

During her life, Sister André served as a teacher, governess, and caretaker to children during World War II. After the war, she spent nearly three decades working with older adults and orphans.

She worked at Vichy, an Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes-area hospital, for nearly three decades before becoming a Catholic nun, per Guinness World Records.

In addition to living through WWII, Sister André survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic — despite testing positive for the virus on Jan. 16, 2021.

Sister André was the oldest living survivor of COVID-19, Guinness World Records said.

"They get me up at 7 a.m., they give me my breakfast, then they put me at my desk where I stay busy with little things," Sister André told Guinness World Records of a normal day in her retirement home.

Sister André spent some of her final days eating chocolates and sweets and drinking wine.

"Her glass of wine maintains her and which is perhaps her longevity secret," a staff member from the retirement home told Guinness World Records last year. "I don't know — I don't encourage people to drink a glass of wine every day!"

