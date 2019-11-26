Man Creates Dating App ‘Singularity,’ Where He Is the Only Man Available

One North Carolina man is hoping to meet “the one” after creating a dating app with only one guy available — him.

After striking out on other dating apps, Aaron Smith said he noticed a major issue keeping him from landing more dates.

“The biggest problem with the other apps is that my face is not featured prominently,” he told CBS affiliate WFMY.

The solution, the 31-year-old man from Greenboro concluded, was to effectively eliminate all other competitors.

“If life gives you lemons, you should first make lemonade,” he explained. “Then make sure no other companies can produce or distribute their own soft drinks. So the only game in town is lemonade.”

After asking his software engineer friend for help, Smith released the new dating app, Singularity, where he’s the only man allowed.

Unlike other popular apps like Tinder or OkCupid, women who sign up for Singularity won’t be greeted with a seemingly endless carousel of potential matches each time they swipe. Instead, they’ll be met with a rotating collection of pictures that only feature Smith.

There are photos showing Smith in a Santa Claus hat, playing the guitar, and jumping in front of an ice cream truck, all sure to be featured prominently on the app.

Scott McDowell, Smith’s engineering friend, said he sympathized with his pal when approached with the idea.

“All of us who have done online dating in some sorta way can all relate to the fact that it really does sometimes suck,” he told the outlet.

Smith also has a YouTube channel where he posts footage from rock concerts and music sessions, and he recently uploaded an ad for Singularity that has received over 20,000 views.

“Online dating is terrible and getting more nonsensical with every passing year,” Smith says in the video. “Sure, you can meet people the old fashioned way by going outside, but that feels like a lot of work.”

“Singularity saves you countless hours of swiping,” he adds, “by just matching you with me!”