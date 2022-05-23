"Dear Families, Friends and the community of Nampa, it's with great sadness that we announce a tragedy in our little community," wrote a GoFundMe organizer

Single Mom 'Who Lived for Her' 4 Kids Killed in Idaho Crash: 'Loving, Kind-Hearted Soul'

An Idaho community is in mourning after a mother of four was killed last week in a crash.

Elizabeth Green, 28, of Nampa, died on May 16 in an Elmore County crash, a spokesperson for the Idaho State Police said, The Idaho Statesman reported.

"Dear Families, Friends and the community of Nampa, it's with great sadness that we announce a tragedy in our little community," Victoria Cooper, who serves as treasurer of Birch Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization, wrote in a message shared on a GoFundMe page.

"A few of our Birch Elementary students lost their mother, Elizabeth Green (also known as Liz), to a car accident on Monday, May 16th," Cooper continued. "Elizabeth was a single mother who lived for her four kids. We will not forget this beautiful, loving, kind-hearted soul."

The Idaho State Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking with the Statesman, Cooper said that Green "was very involved in her children's lives," and had gotten "really involved" in the PTO shortly before her death.

"We started the GoFundMe to put in that extra support, so (the family) doesn't have to stress so much," she told the newspaper.

Any money raised will go towards helping Green's kids "with any type of expenses they may have or need in the future" including items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies, and summer activities, per the GoFundMe — which has raised over $16,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the school will be collecting other donations, such as good and gift cards.

"Thank you for your support," Cooper wrote on the fundraising page. "Let's show these kids that we are here to love and support them the best way a community can.

In an update on Thursday, Cooper offered "a HUGE thank you to everyone that has shared or donated to this family."

"They are overwhelmed but the response we have gotten," Cooper added.