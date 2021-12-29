“She was on her way home to celebrate Christmas and unfortunately, [it] turned out to be a tragic, tragic evening,” said Danielle Morgan’s brother Troy

Single Mom of 5 Dies in Christmas Eve Crash: 'This Tragedy Is Devastating for Her Children'

An Alabama family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five, who was killed in a fatal car accident on Christmas Eve.

Danielle Morgan, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash just after 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells PEOPLE in a statement. She was fatally injured when the car she was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment.

"Morgan was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene, which occurred on Alabama Avenue, less than one mile from Sylacauga," police say.

Her brother, Troy Morgan, told Fox affiliate WBRC that the family believes Morgan experienced "some type of medical event" before the crash, which "caused her to black out."

"It seems like she had a seizure," Troy told the outlet.

The crash is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division and no further information is available.

At the time of the crash, Morgan was returning home after picking up some "last minute Christmas gifts for her family," her brother wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to support her children.

"She was on her way home to celebrate Christmas and unfortunately, [it] turned out to be a tragic, tragic evening," Troy shared while speaking with WBRC.

Morgan was remembered for her "jolly" spirit and ability to make lasting connections with people.

"She just had that personality. You know?" friend Katherine Lee told WBRC. "If you saw her in one place, she remembered you."

Morgan was also a dedicated mother to her children, who are currently staying with other family members, according to the outlet.

"She was a single mom that struggled and made it happen," recalled Lee. "That's all they had, was their mom."

The GoFundMe organized to help Morgan's children has brought in over $20,000 as of Wednesday.