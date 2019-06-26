Single Mom Asks for 69 Cent Electricity Donation — and Money Pours In: 'May God Bless You All'

Image zoom Thabisa Xhelithole Thabisa Xhelithole/Twitter

A single mother from South Africa who desperately asked social media users for a 69 cent electricity donation was left stunned by the response she received from people around the world.

Thabisa Xhelithole posted on Twitter on June 16 that she needed help and was hoping for someone to buy her R10 of electricity, which comes out to about 69 cents worth of power, according to The Good News Network.

The 33-year-old mother, who has a 10-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, never expected for her post to go viral and for money and other donations to pour in.

“At that point I was desperate. There was nothing, I wanted to cook some porridge for my baby who was desperately hungry,” she told The Daily Sun. “I had asked my family for help and I felt that they had enough of me asking. I was desperate, I had little data on my phone, and I took to Twitter to ask for help.”

Can anyone buy me R10, electricity pliz!

😢

Meter Number:

01310172919 https://t.co/1RfTioYTFM — Thabisa Xhelithole (@Moms_of_LiLith) June 16, 2019

RELATED: Sisters Donate Their Kidneys to Strangers After Their Dad’s Death

She added: “The first token I got was for R30. When I got that I was happy. I’d be glad if that’s all I got. But people kept on sending and sending and sending. I told them that it was enough, but they kept on sending anyway.”

In just one week after her original post, Xhelithole has received over R4000 worth of electricity, or almost $58.

The grateful mother went on Twitter to let the public that she has “no words to express the love that people from all walks have shown me,” adding, “May God bless you all.”

Xhelithole told the newspaper that “people on social media are amazing” and that although she asked for help with electricity, they were “curious as to what else they could help” with.

“I have been overwhelmed by people’s reactions,” she said. “I appreciate each and every one who helped by sending electricity, money or just retweeted. It means a lot to me. I’d like to thank everyone.”