'Single Ladies,' 'Cupid Shuffle': Are These Classic 'Most-Banned' Wedding Songs on Your List, Too?

Every seasoned wedding guest looks forward to two things at the reception: the food (“Will there be a buffet or is it sit-down?”) and the music (“For the love of Beyoncé, please play something other than ‘Single Ladies'”).

The latter might be a little more important considering more people spend their time on the dance floor than delicately eating their garden salad. The decision to excitedly bust a move over stuffing one’s face also depends on whether or not guests are truly enjoying the DJ’s selections. Is Biggie playing? Could Ariana Grande count as the virtual guest of honor? Or is your BFF’s playlist mostly made up of the “Cupid Shuffle,” “We Are Family” and other dated hits? Shudder.

This week, Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight blog tweeted out a list of the most-banned songs at weddings, courtesy of real brides and grooms. Keep scrolling to see (and listen to) them all, from most requested to be banned to least.

1. “Chicken Dance”

2. “Cha Cha Slide”

3. “Macarena”

4. “Cupid Shuffle”

5. “YMCA”

6. “Electric Boogie (Electric Slide)”

7. “Hokey Pokey”

8. “Wobble”

9. “Happy”

10. “Shout”

11. “Love Shack”

12. “We Are Family”

13. “Blurred Lines”

14. “Celebration”

15. “Cotton Eye Joe”

16. “Dancing Queen”

17. “Don’t Stop Believin'”

18. “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”

19. “Sweet Caroline”

20. “Turn Down for What”

21. “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”

22. “Hot in Herre”

23. “Mony Mony”

24. “All About That Bass”

25. “Baby Got Back”

26. “Booti Call”

27. “Gangnam Style”

28. “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”

29. “Stayin’ Alive”

Here’s hoping you don’t encounter any of these as you continue to bravely tackle wedding season.