Singing Security Guard Joins Organist for 'Spontaneous' Tribute to Queen Elizabeth at London Tube Station

Two strangers captured the hearts of millions of people worldwide with a special performance honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

Anna Lapwood — who has been Director of Music for Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge since 2016, per the school's website — was traveling through London when she "spontaneously stopped" at the London Bridge station "to play a couple of pieces for the Queen, according to a video she posted on Twitter over the weekend.

While she played at the station's organ, Lapwood shared that a security guard named Marcella approached her and asked if she could play the Baroque song Lascia ch'io pianga by German-British composer George Frideric Handel.

And much to the surprise of Lapwood and others in the station, Marcella delivered a stunning rendition of the tune.

"Turns out she trained as a singer! ❤️😭," Lapwood wrote on Twitter.

Lapwood said on Twitter that the pair "ended up doing a whole load of duets" together around the organ, and that the security guard ultimately "got the audience and applause she deserved by the end" of their performance.

In addition to serving as the Director of Music for Pembroke College, Lapwood also conducts two choirs at the school, the Chapel Choir and Girls' Choir.

Before her career at Cambridge, Lapwood was an organ scholar at Magdalen College in Oxford. Since then, she has performed at venues such as St. David's Hall and Royal Albert Hall, among others.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

According to The Daily Mail and The Mirror, Lapwood and Marcella reunited on Tuesday and appeared on the ITV program Lorraine.

Lapwood shared a photo of the two on Twitter shortly before their appearance, writing, "We found Marcella ❤️😍."

The duo later closed out the show with a performance of the same Handel song they sang in their viral video.

The queen, who died "peacefully" at age 96 on Thursday, will be laid to rest in a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.