Dancing Sign Language Interpreter Keep Ups with Twista, the World's 'Fastest Rapper,' in Video

Image zoom Amber Galloway Gallego signs at Twista concert Andrew Barber/Twitter

A dancing sign language interpreter’s quick moves have mesmerized the Internet — and even impressed the world’s “fastest rapper,” Twista.

A viral video showed Amber Galloway Gallego dancing and signing at a recent concert, appearing to keep up with the rapid-rapping musician word for word. The 48-second clip has been retweeted at least 12,000 times, with hundreds of social media users weighing in to give Galloway Gallego her props.

“Twista’s sign language interpreter hitting every single word he fires off on stage is 10/10 content,” the tweeter wrote alongside the video. “She needs a Guinness World Record.”

In the clip, Galloway Gallego is shown signing excitedly to the crowd as the musician and another performer rap at the opposite end of the stage. Then, Twista is seen walking over to Galloway Gallego. The crowd cheered as she kept up with him.

Twista's sign language interpreter hitting every single word he fires off on stage is 10/10 content. She needs a Guinness World Record pic.twitter.com/8GwEaA1Oza — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) August 18, 2019

The Chicago rapper gave Galloway Gallego props in a tweet, writing, “She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me #summer96 #signlanguagequeen.”

The tweet made its way through the Twittersphere and even caught the attention of Guinness World Records officials.

“Wow, Amber Galloway Gallego is one speedy signer!” they wrote in a tweet. “We do have a category for the fastest time to spell the American sign language alphabet — and we’d certainly welcome an application.”

RELATED: Viral Math Problem Divides the Internet: Can You Solve It the Right Way?

She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me #summer96 #signlanguagequeen pic.twitter.com/gEpALcb53n — Twista Summer 96 mixtape Out Now (@TWISTAgmg) August 17, 2019

Galloway Gallego did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

“Music has always been my refuge and I can’t imagine a life without music and I’m passionate about bringing that experience to everyone,” she said during a 2018 Ted Talk, noting that she experienced hearing impairment as a result of spinal meningitis. “That shifted my perspective as well as my fight for access and my own label changes.”

Wow, Amber Galloway Gallego is one speedy signer!

We do have a category for the fastest time to spell the American sign language alphabet – and we'd certainly welcome an application🙌⚡

cc: @TWISTAgmg, @fakeshoredrive https://t.co/nBqy4p9mZ2 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 20, 2019

This isn’t the first time the interpreter has demanded the spotlight. She has showcased her skills on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside Wiz Khalifa and on stage with Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, according to Time.

Galloway Gallego has been an interpreter for more than 14 years, according to her website. In 2013, footage of Galloway Gallego signing during Lamar’s performance at Lollapalooza went viral, amassing more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.