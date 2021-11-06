98 Killed, More Than 100 Reportedly Injured in Sierra Leone Fuel Tanker Explosion: 'Horrendous Loss of Life'

Witnesses and officials said that many were impacted when a crowd gathered to collect leaked fuel from the tanker after it collided with another vehicle in the country's capital city

This photograph shows burnt vehicules in Freetown on November 6, 2021, following a massive explosion that has killed at least 92 people. - According to witnesses, the accident happened when a vehicle caught fire at a petrol station after a road accident in the night of November 5 to 6.

A fuel tanker explosion in Freetown, Sierra Leone, has resulted in devastation for the capital city.

At least 98 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in Friday's explosion in the Wellington suburb, which was caused by a collision between the tanker and another vehicle, according to Reuters. Mohamed Lamrane Bah, director of communications for Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, told CNN that several others are in critical condition.

Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, noted in a Facebook video from the scene that there were "so many casualties, burnt corpses," adding: "It's not a very good sight at all. It's a terrible, terrible accident. I have never seen this before."

Bah added that the rescue effort has ended as of Saturday. Meanwhile, crews worked to clear the street of burnt corpses and the smokey shells of cars and motorbikes left in the wake of the explosion.

Injured people were transported to hospitals around the capital city, where the health system has not recovered after the Ebola epidemic of 2014-2016 killed 250 members of the city's medical staff, Reuters reports. The city's Connaught Hospital was overwhelmed with the influx of patients, rerouting many to other locations, including a military hospital.

President Julius Maada Bio commented on the tragedy Saturday, sharing a statement and a photo of the blast to Twitter, as he attended the United Nations climate talks in Scotland.

"Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life around the Wellington PMB area," he wrote. "My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My Government will do everything to support affected families."

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr also said in a statement on Facebook, "I am deeply saddened to hear about an explosion along Bai Bureh Road, Wellington, after a bowser carrying fuel collided with another truck."