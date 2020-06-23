Angels of Skid Row: A Mom Turned the Tragedy of Her Son's Death Into a Lifeline for the Homeless

Shirley Raines is behind Beauty 2 The Streetz, a nonprofit that has supported Skid Row's homeless community for the last three years and is now helping them combat coronavirus

At the start, Raines believed these hair and make-up transformations would change the way the public viewed homelessness . It didn't take long for her to realize she needed to work at an even deeper level.

For three years, Raines and her team of volunteers have made weekly visits to Skid Row to distribute donated food, hygiene products and other necessities . But the group has also provided something unique — free beauty makeovers to the community's cisgender and transgender women . Many of these sessions can be seen on Instagram, where Beauty 2 The Streetz has over 136,000 followers .

Raines is no stranger to those who have come to this corner of Fifth Street and Towne Avenue. She's the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz , a nonprofit that has been one of the primary means of support for many who live in Skid Row, an area roughly the size of 50 city blocks that has one of the largest homeless populations in the U.S .

Sporting her hot pink hair and rainbow eye shadow, Shirley Raines stands out as she emerges from a white SUV and pulls down her shimmering face mask to greet the crowd.

The Harley riders — a crew of six from Fighters for the World M.C. , wearing leather vests decorated with nicknames like "Mr. Clean," "Vegas" and "Professor" — quickly split up their duties. Some help the other 20 volunteers who are organizing the supplies and meals the group has brought with them, while the rest function as bouncers to manage the growing line of people. Those tasked with watching the line have their work cut out for them — by the time they pack up in a few hours, they will have served nearly 800 people.

A motorcade of cars and rumbling Harley-Davidsons arrive a quarter after nine and bring with them a group of familiar faces who immediately begin setting up tables in front of the eager crowd.

It's an early Saturday morning in May and a line of nearly a hundred people, many of them clenching grocery bags or shopping carts filled with their life's belongings, have gathered near a bustling intersection east of Downtown Los Angeles.

Right: A man stops by the corner of Towne and Fifth in Los Angeles for food and supplies (Jason Duaine Hahn)

"One of the things I wanted to do was change the face of homelessness, and I thought I was going to do that through hair and all these things," the 52-year-old, who works full-time for the nonprofit, tells PEOPLE. "But I soon understood we needed to change the narrative of what 'homeless' means. Just because they're without a home does not mean they're without love. They are homeless, but a lot of them are not jobless. A lot of them are not kidless, phoneless or familyless. There are many levels of poverty as there are many levels of wealth."

"And I know more unhappy housed people than I do homeless people," she adds. "They are very strong people."

But this strength was tested, for both residents and the nonprofit, when the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill. Raines immediately put makeovers on hold after Los Angeles authorized lockdown measures to combat the disease in mid-March. She then turned to her team in the hopes some would be comfortable returning to Skid Row. To her surprise, many were.

"We've been married to these streets," Raines says of their decision to continue. "I took a marriage vow to my community a long time ago, and I wasn't going to break them now."

Before the pandemic, Raines drove 20 miles to Downtown Los Angeles from her home in Long Beach four times a week (one day with volunteers and three days without). Now, she and the team only visit on Saturdays to protect themselves and the homeless from being exposed to COVID-19, which can cause coughing, difficulty breathing, fever and death.

On these mornings, the group meets at 8 a.m. at a nearby McDonald's, which has provided the nonprofit with hundreds of free food items to donate. The restaurant's parking lot also gives the volunteers extra room to bag the supplies, hand sanitizer and face masks that will be given to those waiting at Fifth and Towne. Team members wear face coverings and do their best to remain six feet apart during the process.

But simply providing Skid Row residents with protective equipment during the crisis hasn't been enough to convince many to take the pandemic seriously, Raines says. To the people who live here, the constant physical threats they face — like theft, rape and assault — take precedence over a virus they can't see.

"It's the last thing on their plate," Raines explains of how many in the community have viewed the disease, despite her efforts to educate them. "There are so many other predators, so many other things out there that can get them and has been getting them, so they're not worried about that one extra enemy. That's where we have a hard time. We tell them there’s danger, and they're like, 'Danger? We've been living in danger.'"

As of Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says the region — including Long Beach and Pasadena — has had more than 85,942 cases and 3,137 deaths from coronavirus.

According to the city's Community Redevelopment Agency, Skid Row’s unsheltered homeless population hovers around 2,500 depending on the season and time of the month. Another 2,000 to 2,500 people live in shelters, mission beds or transitional housing rooms. This is all but a short drive from Staples Center, where two of the NBA's most valuable franchises play.

"They're Going to Understand"

Her smile is hidden behind a mask, but Raines' large brown eyes beam with excitement whenever she jokes with volunteers or one of the Skid Row regulars. As the line continues to move on this 70-degree morning, Raines spots 52-year-old Kristian Michelle Parif. She quickly tries to set her up with one of the younger motorcyclists who's busy passing out items.

"You like that, Michelle?" Raines playfully asks as she waves her hands in front of the blushing biker, Casey, who's volunteering as part of the motorcycle club, Chosen Few.

"He's very handsome!" replies Parif, who visits Fifth and Towne every Saturday with her pair of shaggy poodles. A smile appears across her freckled face. "Young, too!"

Parif has lived in one of the thousands of tents that line Skid Row's sidewalks since losing her job and undergoing back surgery. But she says a challenging situation has been made worse by the way other residents, city workers and police officers treat her.

"They like to pick on the weak ones," she explains. That's why at this stage of her life, Beauty 2 The Streetz has been a saving grace.

"She's the bomb," Parif describes Raines. "She's a sweetheart. She's done a lot to lift my self-esteem and give me the strength to go on."