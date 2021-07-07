The settlement came after the Ever Given's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., reached an agreement over a compensation amount with canal officials

Shipping Vessel That Blocked Suez Canal Sets Sail After 3 Months Thanks to New Settlement

The Ever Given vessel, which became trapped in Egypt's Suez Canal earlier this year, has finally been released after three months, according to multiple reports.

Egyptian authorities announced the release on Wednesday following a settlement between the vessel's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., and canal authorities, the Associated Press reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time, the container ship was spotted heading north toward the Mediterranean Sea, escorted by tugboats, BBC News reported.

The sighting marked the first time that the vessel set sail since being held in the canal's Great Bitter Lake near the city of Ismailia amid a financial dispute, involving weeks of negotiations and a court standoff, according to the AP.

"A deal that achieved justice and prioritized both parties' interests has been reached," Lt. Gen. Ossama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal, said, per the AP. "It ended a crisis that lasted for more than three months."

Suez Canal freed Ever Given container ship | Credit: KHALED ELFIQI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed but the Suez Canal Authority had previously demanded $916 million in compensation before lowering it to $550 million, the AP reported.

Canal authorities said the money was expected to go toward costs related to the salvage operation, which took a total of six days in March before the massive container vessel was freed from the waterway, according to the outlet.

The money would also assist with costs from the stalled water traffic and other lost transit fees that occurred during those six days, the AP reported.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. told the AP that their vessel will now undergo a dive survey in the Egyptian city of Port Said. The ship will then hit the water and head toward the next port, where its cargo will be discharged, according to the outlet.

Suez Canal blocked by a large container ship Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal | Credit: Planet Labs/AP

The Ever Given vessel first became lodged in the Suez Canal in late March, causing a traffic jam of more than 100 ships on either side of the waterway.

As the cargo ship was sailing along the canal, a dust storm hit the area, causing limited visibility and heavy winds. The storm caused "an inability to direct the ship," George Safwat, a spokesperson for the SCA, told The New York Times.

Some ships were forced to take alternative, longer routes, which resulted in additional fuel and other travel costs, while concerns of supply shortages and rising costs for consumers were also ignited, according to the AP.

Salvage teams worked over six days before freeing the vessel from the canal, which the AP reported accounts for roughly 10% of world trade flows.