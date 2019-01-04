Woman Finds Stranger's Lost Wedding Ring in Instant Pot — and Tracks Her Down on Christmas Day

JoAnn Johnson, of Port Orchard, Washington, got the ultimate Christmas miracle when a Facebook post led her to her long-lost wedding ring.

Johnson, 67, says she never thought she’d see her wedding ring again after she lost it during a trip to Walmart on Oct. 14 — just weeks before she and her husband, 69-year-old Kip Johnson, were set to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Oct. 31.

“We’d been looking at the Instant Pots and maybe 15 minutes later I realized my ring wasn’t on my finger,” she tells PEOPLE, noting that she and Kip returned to the Walmart repeatedly for weeks to look for the ring. “I knew I wasn’t ever going to see it again. I had given up hope. No one had turned it in. In my heart, I just knew it was done.”

With that, Johnson came to terms with the loss of her ring, expecting to never see it again. But just a few miles away, something amazing happened on Christmas Day. Shiloah Avery, 29, also of Port Orchard, received an Instant Pot as a gift.

“We grabbed the Instant Pot, we pulled it out of the packaging … at the very, very bottom, underneath all the plastic was a wedding ring,” Avery recalls to PEOPLE, adding that she told her family she wanted to find the ring’s owner.

“Everyone’s like, ‘You’re never gonna find the owner, that’s a really long shot.’ I was like, ‘Well, I have to at least try.’ “

Avery shared a photo of the Instant Pot on Facebook, enlisting the help of social media to find its owner.

“I was gifted an instant pot for Christmas, in the bottom of the packaging was a WEDDING RING 💍 (not mine),” she wrote. “Help spread this post. I would love to return the ring to the owner. Purchased from Port Orchard Walmart.”

She shared the post to a community Facebook page, where Johnson happened to see it. Johnson says she couldn’t believe it.

“I couldn’t get my fingers to work right. I was so wired,” Johnson tells PEOPLE, “I [explained] to her in my comment why it’s probably mine. I’m thinking, how could this possibly be someone else’s ring when I know I lost mine somewhere in the Instant Pot.

“Right away immediately she messaged back in all capital letters I HAVE YOUR RING. I’m in our living room just going, ‘She’s got it! She’s got it!’ I was in disbelief. Like, ‘no this can’t really be my ring, then yes it’s my ring! Oh my goodness, it’s Christmas day. And I got my ring.’ It just kept going in my head, ‘I got my ring back for Christmas.’ “

The two met up Christmas night, with Johnson driving about two miles to Avery’s home. Video footage of the meeting showed Johnson walking into Avery’s home excitedly. The two shared a hug before Johnson yelled, “I didn’t think I’d ever see it again!”

“She was so excited, Just to be able to give somebody that feeling was amazing. It’s still amazing,” Avery says. “The biggest thing that surprised me is that it took 12 hours. I thought it would be weeks before I heard anything!”

Now, Johnson has her ring, Avery has her Instant Pot, and the pair have a budding friendship. Avery says she and Johnson talk almost every day, and Johnson and Kip love to spend time with her three children.

“We’ll have to have them come to Christmas and do dinner. They’re definitely like ready-made grandparents,” Avery says of the couple. “She’s got the biggest heart.”

Avery adds: “I just did what I was supposed to. You return things they aren’t yours. You pay it forward. You take care of humanity. We’re all here together.’ “