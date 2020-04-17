Sheryl Sandberg Reflects on Her Husband Dave Goldberg's Tragic Death 5 Years Later

Image zoom Courtesy Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg is reflecting on her late husband Dave Goldberg’s death as she prepares to mark the five-year anniversary on May 1 — and she’s hoping some of the lessons she learned from facing that tragic loss can help others dealing with anxiety and loss amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Dave died, I asked, ‘How much resilience do I have? How much strength do I have?’ Because I was facing something unthinkable,” Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer for Facebook, and the author of Lean In and Option B, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I think a lot of people are facing the unthinkable right now. None of us have been at our homes like this. People who can’t stay home are venturing out and doing their jobs at great risk to themselves. People are asking themselves, ‘Can I get through this?'”

With that thought in mind, Sandberg, 50, worked with the publisher of her 2017 memoir, Option B, to make an excerpt available online, including some of the coping mechanisms she wrote about with co-author Adam Grant, a psychologist.

“It’s never been more important to learn the lessons of resilience,” Sandberg says. “Option B is our research and my experience and other people’s experience building resilience in the face of hardship.”

“I always thought traumatic experiences would break people, and we know that about 15 percent of people will probably experience some form of PTSD after a traumatic event like this,” adds Grant. “But what I was surprised by is that over 50 percent of people actually experience something different, which is called post-traumatic growth. It’s the idea that, ‘Look, I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. If I could undo it, I would undo it in a heartbeat. But given that this adversity happened, I will be better in some way because of it.'”

That’s a principle Sandberg has applied in her own life.

After the sudden loss of her husband, who had a heart attack while working out alone in a hotel gym in Mexico during a vacation with friends, and facing life raising two small children alone, “One of the most important things that happened to me was in the midst of really the depths of grief, Adam said to me one day, ‘You know it could be way worse,'” Sandberg recalls. “I was like, ‘It could be way worse? Are you kidding me?’ He said, ‘Yeah. Dave could have had that cardiac arrhythmia driving your children.’ And in that moment I was like, ‘Oh my God, I could’ve lost all three of them and been alone.’ And I just felt gratitude.”

Four years later, Sandberg found love again with consulting CEO Tom Bernthal, 46, after being introduced by her former brother-in-law Ron Goldberg, and the pair got engaged in February.

Though Sandberg says any notion of wedding planning is on hold for the moment — “We hadn’t planned it yet, and that is turning out to be a good thing,” she says — she and Bernthal are isolating together at her Silicon Valley home, with their combined five children.

“I feel lucky. We are healthy. We are safe. We have internet connectivity. All of our kids can do online school,” she says.

The family weathered the loss of Bernthal’s first cousin, musician Adam Schlesinger, earlier this month, but has tried to focus on their blessings.

“It’s been totally tragic, and it’s been really hard,” she says, “but we look at each other and we say, ‘We’re still alive. We’re still healthy.’ That gratitude has carried us through.”

On May 1, she says the family will mark the fifth anniversary of Goldberg’s death a little differently. Although her parents and former brother-in-law Ron would typically come to town for a reunion — a tradition that is off the table due to social distancing — she will maintain the tradition of visiting Goldberg’s grave.

“My normal tradition is to visit his grave with my children and whoever wants to go, and I do believe I’ll be able to do that this year,” she says. “You can socially distance. There are no funerals, so there’s really no one.”

And she’s looking forward to the moment she can reunite with friends and extended family once the country can reopen.

“We are going to all appreciate the things we didn’t appreciate so much,” she says. “I am not saying this is good for the world. It is not. This is horrible. But given that you can’t change the horrible — I can’t bring Dave back, we can’t change this — what can we find that can improve our lives? That’s what we’re trying to do. That is Option B.”

