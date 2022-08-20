Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Marries Tom Bernthal in Western-Themed Wedding in Wyoming

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal have tied the knot!

The business executive and philanthropist, 52, married Bernthal, 50, the founder and former CEO of Kelton Global, on Saturday in Wyoming.

The couple, who share a love of country music and got engaged on a ranch, incorporated a number of Western touches in the ceremony, including the groom's outfit of cowboy boots and jeans.

In an Instagram post, Sandberg shared a photograph of herself and her new husband in an outdoor setting. "MARRIED ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she simply captioned the shot.

Sharing the same pic of the couple, Bernthal wrote with his own post: "After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren't sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we've merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true."

Family played an important part in the ceremony, with the couple's five children — Sandberg has a son and a daughter, while Bernthal has three kids — all serving as members of the bridal party.

Bernthal tells PEOPLE that "it is our wedding as the seven of us."

"We keep saying, 'We're all getting married,' " adds Sandberg.

Meanwhile, Rob Goldberg, the brother of Sandberg's late husband Dave, was their co-officiant — which the Option B author says is "as close to Dave's blessing" as possible.

The decision was also fitting as the happy couple began dating in 2019 after Rob introduced them.

Rob previously told PEOPLE that he knew Bernthal, a close friend and former NBC News producer, was looking for "someone to build a life with" following his divorce.

"They both came out of hard times of their lives still happy and motivated to make their lives better and their kids' lives better," said Sandberg's former brother-in-law.

In a sweet nod to their five children, when the couple got engaged in 2020, Bernthal popped the question with a ring featuring five tiny hidden diamonds underneath the setting.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Although Sandberg, who will be stepping down as the COO of Meta (formerly Facebook) in the fall, previously said she "could barely imagine dating again, much less getting married" after her late husband's death, his brother Rob "had a different idea."

"He just knew I had to meet you," she wrote in a love letter to Bernthal published by Good Housekeeping in 2021. "When I shook your hand for the first time, I had no clue that you would be the one to change my life."

"Together, we have found a new path forward, one filled with so much gratitude and optimism," she added.

In lieu of gifts, the couple asked that guests donate to VOW and CARE to fund anti-child marriage programs and poverty alleviation efforts.

Sandberg acknowledges that while "we are choosing to get married," thousands around the world are still forced to marry as children. "We're making donations ourselves," she says, "but also inviting our guests to celebrate with us and try to end child marriage."

So far, the pair has raised $1 million for VOW and $10 million for CARE, Sandberg tells PEOPLE.