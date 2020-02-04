Everything to Know About Sheryl Sandberg’s Fiancé Tom Bernthal — Including His Famous Brother

Sheryl Sandberg has found love again with fiancé Tom Bernthal.

Five years after losing her husband Dave Goldberg to a heart attack, the Facebook COO is set to marry Bernthal, an accomplished businessman in his own right, PEOPLE exclusively reported on Monday.

The couple, who were first set up last spring by Goldberg’s brother, were engaged after a mountain hike and picnic lunch at Vermejo Park Ranch on Saturday, an outing that recreated their very first date, according to a source close to the couple.

Though Sandberg, 50, spends much of her time in the public eye, her new fiancé flies a bit more under the radar — despite his special Hollywood connection!

Here’s everything to know about Bernthal, 46, the founder and CEO of Kelton Global, a Los Angeles-based strategic consulting agency.

Image zoom Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal Larissa Cleveland

He’s an Emmy-winning former journalist.

Before Bernthal launched Kelton in 2002, he worked for years as a national producer at NBC News. He worked for the outlet from 1996 to 2002, and won three Emmys over the years, according to his LinkedIn page. Bernthal lent his skills to shows like Today, Nightly News, and Deadline, plus networks MSNBC and CNBC.

As explained in his Kelton biography, he founded his own company “with a vision of bringing a journalist’s eye for the human story to the world of insights and strategic marketing,” and has worked with brands like Google, Nike, Target and Starbucks.

You probably recognize his brother from The Punisher.

Image zoom Jon Bernthal George Pimentel/Getty

No, you’re not seeing double — if you thought Bernthal looked an awful lot like The Punisher actor Jon Bernthal, that’s because they’re brothers. Tom is the oldest, and Jon, 43, is the middle; the two also have a younger brother named Nick, who is the chief of the Division of Musculoskeletal Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

While best known for his titular role in Netflix’s The Punisher, Jon is also well known for his role as Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead, and has appeared in movies like Baby Driver, Widows, The Wolf of Wall Street and Ford v Ferrari.

Tom spoke to Esquire in 2018 about Jon’s success, joking that it was “amazing” because “Jon was always the family f— up.”

Image zoom Brothers Jon and Tom Bernthal Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“There’s like, one legal thing in the world Jon could do — he’d make a great drug dealer — and that’s acting,” Tom told the outlet. “He was lucky. We came from the one family in a million who didn’t throw him out of the house. The thing I remember is he could take over a room even when he was 3. He’s always had that presence.”

It was Tom who helped Jon achieve that success in the first place — he bought his brother a ticket to Los Angeles in 2006 “so he could start over in Hollywood” after getting nowhere with his career in New York City, according to Esquire.

Jon even once joked to GQ, “My older brother [Tom] always says if I had his looks, my career would [have taken off sooner]. But I have no interest in being pretty.”

As for the rest of his family, Tom is divorced and has three children.

He attended the same high school as former President Barack Obama’s daughters.

Before moving to Los Angeles in 2000, Bernthal was born and raised in Washington D.C., and attended high school at Sidwell Friends, the same place from which Barack Obama’s daughters Sasha and Malia graduated (and Chelsea Clinton, too!).

Bernthal went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, according to his LinkedIn profile, and briefly worked in the White House under the Clinton administration before heading to NBC News.

He loves country music — and has turned Sandberg on to it, too.

While Rob Goldberg, Bernthal’s close friend and the matchmaker behind his love connection with Sandberg, told PEOPLE that the happy couple are very compatible, there is one thing they didn’t initially agree on.

“I will say the one difference is his love of country music,” says Rob, Sandberg’s former brother in law. “Sheryl has become a country music fan.”

The couple made their public debut at a Garth Brooks concert in July, and later hit a Luke Bryan show one month later and a Florida Georgia Line concert in November.