Sheryl Sandberg Says She's 'Really Excited' for Her Upcoming Wedding and Talks Stepping Down from Meta

Sheryl Sandberg is looking forward to her wedding to fiancé Tom Bernthal.

On Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the business executive and philanthropist — who on Wednesday announced that she will be stepping down as the COO of Meta — opens up about her upcoming summer wedding.

"I'm really excited," says Sandberg, 52, sharing that after the death of her late husband Dave Goldberg, she "never thought…that this day would come."

"The fact that I can get ready to walk down an actual aisle with someone I love so deeply means everything," she adds.

With five children between them — Sandberg has a son and a daughter, while Bernthal has three kids — the Option B author says it's been a "beautiful thing" to parent together.

"We joke all the time that we're all getting married," she says, adding that they even "bought rings for the girls."

As for her decision to step down from her position at Meta this fall, Sandberg says she's ready to have "more time for myself and my family."

"It has been the honor and a privilege of a lifetime to do this job, but it's also an honor and privilege that doesn't leave a lot of time for anything else," she shares on the podcast.

"I really wanna focus more on my philanthropy," adds Sandberg, whose nonprofit Lean In provides a support network for women. "It's a really important moment for women."

Wednesday's announcement noted that she will remain on the company's board of directors.

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg wrote in the post. "I am not entirely sure what the future will bring — I have learned no one ever is."

In a separate post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that he feels immense gratitude to have been able to work together.