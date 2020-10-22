California Sheriff’s Sergeant, a Father of 2, Dies of Heart Attack During K-9 Training

"Our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy,” Chad Bianco of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a tribute to Sgt. Harry Cohen

A California sheriff's sergeant and father of two died this weekend while on duty during K-9 team training, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced on social media.

Sgt. Harry Cohen suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday, just a few weeks after celebrating his 24th anniversary with the department in September.

"Last night our Department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend, and deputy," Sheriff Chad Bianco said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

"Harry spent many years on the team as a well-respected handler, and currently supervised the team," Bianco added. "RIP Harry, you will be missed brother!!!"

The department also honored 48-year-old Cohen — who is survived by his wife, son and daughter — on Instagram, where they detailed his lengthy career in multiple stations in the area.

"A husband, father, best friend and deputy: he will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the department said. "On behalf of the entire Department, we extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sergeant Harry Cohen."

Others paid tribute to Cohen online, where they recalled his good-natured spirit and friendliness.

"Harry was one of the best sergeants I've ever worked for," wrote Facebook user Kenny Allen. "He was a good man, a good cop, and a good friend. This really sucks, the good guys always die too young."

"I take [solace] in knowing that his soul was prepared, and today he is with our Lord in heaven," he continued. "My heart goes out to his wife and kids."

Men typically experience their first heart attack around the age of 65, according to Harvard Health. But 4 to 10 percent of all heart attacks occur before age 45, with most of them affecting men.