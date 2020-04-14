Mississippi Sheriff's Deputy Dies Shielding Wife During Tornado: He 'Left This World a Hero'

Image zoom Facebook (2)

A Mississippi couple have tragically passed away after a tornado ripped through their home on Easter.

Deputy Robert Ainsworth, 60, and his wife Paula, 55, were killed on Sunday during a deadly storm that ravaged parts of the southern state, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post offering their “most sincere condolences to the families of both of these fine individuals,” Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said, “Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado. He was a very valuable employee and will be greatly missed.”

“Rest In Peace, Brother,” a statement from the department read. “We have the watch from here. Job well done, Sir.”

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Robert was a United States Marine Corps veteran who had been working for the department for a long time prior to his death.

Paula, who was described as “a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend” in her online obituary, had been a justice court clerk for Lawrence and Walthall County for over five years when she died. She was also a member of Sauls Valley Baptist Church in Monticello.

“She was a kind-hearted woman who enjoyed caring and providing for others, especially close friends and family,” her obituary read. “Paula enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.”

Mississippi was the hardest hit state from a series of severe storms that tore through parts of the South, with at least seven confirmed deaths and over 10 counties reporting severe damage, according to CNN.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency over the weekend, tweeting, “This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.”

He added, “To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.”

The storm is expected to travel up the East Coast on Monday and bring continued tornadoes, strong winds and hail to more than 39 million people in over 11 states.

CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said the worst weather could occur in southeast Georgia up to northern Virginia and warned that a tornado is possible in that region.