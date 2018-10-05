When an Elderly Woman’s Wheelchair Ran Out of Power, an Officer Pushed Her a Mile Home

When two sheriff’s deputies came across an elderly woman stuck beside a road in a motorized wheelchair that had run out of power, they quite literally went the extra mile to make sure she returned home safe and sound.

Deputies Shane Chapman and Steven Montanez of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department came across the woman after responding to a call of a reported traffic hazard, and their run-in was caught on a dashcam video that was uploaded to the station’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Deputies Chapman and Montanez received a call of a traffic hazard, a wheelchair in the middle of the road,” the department wrote in the caption of the video. “When they arrived, they did find the wheelchair on the side of the road, but with an elderly female sitting in it! Her motorized wheelchair had run out of power and she was stranded.”

The two deputies offered the woman a ride home when they discovered the hulking chair didn’t fit into their vehicle, but the woman wasn’t comfortable leaving her precious chair on the side of the road.

“Deputies Chapman and Montanez quickly offered her a ride home, but she was very upset about leaving her only means of mobility behind. The wheelchair, being quite heavy and unable to fold because of the battery pack, did not fit in their patrol vehicle,” the post explains.

That’s when Deputy Montanez came up with an idea — why not push the chair a mile down the road to the woman’s home?

“[Montanez] decided he would push the wheelchair to her home, about one mile, in full uniform and boots,” the department, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chapman can be heard in the video poking fun at the sluggish speed Montanez pushed the chair — which gave the woman a good laugh.

“You can pick it up,” Chapman calls out to Montanez during his long walk. “We’re only about one mile an hour right now!”

The video, posted to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, has garnered more than 42,000 views as of Friday morning.

“We are so incredibly grateful to all of our deputies for the work they do on a daily basis,” the department wrote in the caption. “My hero wears a badge.”