Calif. Shark Attack Victim, 26, Was a Married ‘Go-Getter’ Who Owned Surfboard Business

"Ben was kind and talented, patient and diplomatic, accomplished way beyond his 26 years,” a friend said of Ben Kelly

The 26-year-old man killed in a shark attack in California over the weekend was an avid surfer who ran a business shaping surfboards and was remembered by friends for the love he had both for his wife and his religion.

Ben Kelly died on Saturday after he was attacked by a shark while surfing at Manresa State Beach near Santa Cruz County, authorities said.

As news of his death emerged, so, too, did tributes from those who knew him from the tight-knit, local surfing community, where he owned and operated Ben Kelly Surfboards.

On his website, Kelly wrote that he had a passion for shaping surfboards that started when he was a kid as a way to escape from the world.

“What started as a way to fuel my own surfing passion has now become a way to stoke out my fellow surfers, and that is truly fulfilling to me,” he wrote. “It’s the way I have found to give back to others. Thanks for all the support and love along the way!”

In a letter to the Santa Cruz Sentinel, friend Carin Hanna wrote that Kelly and his wife Katie also ran a company called Authentic Approach Inc., where they helped small businesses develop and build their brand.

“Ben was kind and talented, patient and diplomatic, accomplished way beyond his 26 years,” Hanna wrote, adding that he and Katie also volunteered in Kenya helping small farms become more sustainable. “Our hearts are broken.”

Kelly and his wife married in February 2017, according to Facebook, and his love for her was evident to all who knew him, a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page arranged in his honor.

“He loved his wife unequivocally. He was stoked out of his mind whenever she’d surf and he was so proud of her. Adventure and travel was a huge part of their lives,” the friend wrote. “They were dreamers, go-getters… He was a good, godly, humble man who deserved many, many more laps around the sun and many more good waves. We all miss you, Ben.”

Friend Kyle Pitchford also spoke of Kelly’s dedication to his religion, telling KPIX that Kelly “wanted his life to reflect Jesus in the way he treated people. He was very genuine.”

Authorities have not identified the type of shark that killed Kelly, though KGO reported that it was likely a great white.

“This guy had so much knowledge of the ocean, he's been surfing for his entire life,” Freeline Surf Shop owner Peter Mel told the outlet. “He understood the area, he's been traveling all over the world, so he's one of those guys you know understood the risks. You just hope that it doesn't happen, but it wasn't anything where he was making a mistake.”