1 Dead, At Least 7 Injured After Severe Weather Hits Louisiana's St. Landry Parish

The National Weather Service is currently determining whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds

A deadly storm swept through Louisiana St. Landry's Parish in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said one person has died and seven people have been transported to local hospitals with injuries related to the overnight storm, KLFY reported. Bellard said others were treated at the scene.

Bellard also gave an update on the damage done, sharing that the trailer of an 18-wheeler is in the middle of the street where most of the destruction occurred, along with multiple other vehicles that were tossed around in the winds.

Search and rescue crews were still out as of daylight Saturday, he added.

According to The Weather Channel, the National Weather Service is heading to the area to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds, which accompany thunderstorms.

Van Reed, the emergency management director for St. Landry Parish, told the outlet that the death and injuries all happened along one roadway and that the people affected were all in their homes.

"Right now we count six homes destroyed, two trailers destroyed," Reed said.

Around 8 a.m. local time on Saturday, the National Weather Service said severe storms were continuing to make their way through the Gulf Coast states.

"Severe storms with significant damaging winds & a few tornadoes continue along the central Gulf Coast states and into AL and GA," the National Weather Service tweeted.

Just an hour before, the organization said a tornado watch was in effect for portions of Florida and southern Alabama.