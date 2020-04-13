Severe Storms Leave at Least 18 Dead After Tearing Through Southern States

Image zoom Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star vía AP

Deadly storms that ravaged the South on Sunday left over a dozen people dead and are now moving north to cause more predicted damage.

According to USA Today, 18 people were killed in several Southern states after an onslaught of 39 tornadoes, leading most of the region to be under flash flood, tornado, and thunderstorm warnings and watches on Easter.

Mississippi was the hardest-hit state, with at least seven confirmed deaths and over 10 counties reporting severe damage from the storms, CNN reported.

Deputy Chief Ray King of the Cartersville Fire Department told the outlet that a Georgia man was killed Monday morning when a tree fell on his house.

CNN confirmed another death in Jefferson County, Arkansas, after a tree collapsed on a home, killing one person inside.

Up to 300 homes and buildings were damaged in Mississippi and Louisiana, while over 60,000 residents were left without power across the two states, per USA Today.

More than 860,000 residents across all of the states affected — including Texas and Georgia — lost their power, according to the poweroutage.us project.

The storms also caused significant flooding and mudslides in mountainous areas.

Image zoom Monroe News Star/Greg Hilburn via AP)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards both declared a state of emergency in their respective states.

“This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday,” Reeves said on Twitter. “As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together.”

He added: “To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property.”

The storm is expected to travel up the East Coast Monday and bring continued tornadoes, strong winds, and hail to more than 39 million people in over 11 states.

CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said the worst weather could occur in southeast Georgia up to northern Virginia and warned that a tornado is possible in that region.