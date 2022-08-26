Several People Injured After Malfunction on Six Flags Roller Coaster in New Jersey

A Six Flags roller coaster remained closed for inspection Friday after an incident Thursday night sent five people to the hospital.

The accident happened on the "El Toro" roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, just before the park closed for the night, NBC 4 reported.

As the ride was concluding, something malfunctioned and injured multiple park-goers who were on board, the outlet explained.

The Asbury Park Press reported that while police presence was not requested at the scene, first aid teams and other first responders were dispatched to offer assistance.

A spokesperson for the park told NBC4 that several people reported back pain and five were transported to the hospital.

A representative for Six Flags Great Adventure told PEOPLE the park had no comment at this time.

Most of the injuries were considered minor, a spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital, and those sent to the hospital had reportedly obtained "bumps and bruises."

A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Six Flags' website, the rollercoaster, which reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour, climbs nearly 19 stories high for a drop of 176 feet at a 76 degree angle — making it the steepest drop on a wooden-style roller coaster in the United States.

The Asbury Park Press reported that the coaster had re-opened this year after a partial derailment last summer left the ride "red-tagged" by the state Department of Community Affairs.

That means that following the incident on July 29, 2021, the agency shut it down and placed it under emergency review.

"All necessary modifications have been completed, and El Toro is expected to reopen this spring following extensive testing, inspections by internal and external experts, and state certification by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs," the park said in a statement last February per the paper.