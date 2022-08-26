Several People Injured After Malfunction on Six Flags Roller Coaster in New Jersey

The roller coaster, "El Toro," was previously temporarily shutdown last summer following a partial derailment

By
Published on August 26, 2022 12:37 PM
El Toro wooden roller coaster at Great Adventure Park
El Toro roller coaster. Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty

A Six Flags roller coaster remained closed for inspection Friday after an incident Thursday night sent five people to the hospital.

The accident happened on the "El Toro" roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, just before the park closed for the night, NBC 4 reported.

As the ride was concluding, something malfunctioned and injured multiple park-goers who were on board, the outlet explained.

The Asbury Park Press reported that while police presence was not requested at the scene, first aid teams and other first responders were dispatched to offer assistance.

A spokesperson for the park told NBC4 that several people reported back pain and five were transported to the hospital.

A representative for Six Flags Great Adventure told PEOPLE the park had no comment at this time.

Most of the injuries were considered minor, a spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department told Fox News Digital, and those sent to the hospital had reportedly obtained "bumps and bruises."

A spokesperson for the Jackson Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to Six Flags' website, the rollercoaster, which reaches a top speed of 70 miles per hour, climbs nearly 19 stories high for a drop of 176 feet at a 76 degree angle — making it the steepest drop on a wooden-style roller coaster in the United States.

The Asbury Park Press reported that the coaster had re-opened this year after a partial derailment last summer left the ride "red-tagged" by the state Department of Community Affairs.

That means that following the incident on July 29, 2021, the agency shut it down and placed it under emergency review.

"All necessary modifications have been completed, and El Toro is expected to reopen this spring following extensive testing, inspections by internal and external experts, and state certification by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs," the park said in a statement last February per the paper.

Related Articles
An aerial photo made with a drone shows the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Gurnee, Illinois
3 People Shot in Parking Lot of Six Flags Great America in Illinois: 'Not a Random Act,' Police Say
Scott Kologi, third from right, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for killing four family members in 2017
Teen Who Massacred His Family with Rifle Just Before New Year's Ball Dropped Gets 150 Years
A roller coaster can be seen next to the logo at the entrance to Legoland. At least 34 people were injured in the accident on a roller coaster at Legoland in Günzburg, Swabia, two of them seriously.
Over 30 People Injured When 2 Roller Coaster Trains Crash at Legoland in Germany
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
At Least 6 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at July 4 Parade in Highland Park, Illinois
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Wedding: All the Details
The Haunted Mine Drop
Girl, 6, Dies on Plunging Colorado Amusement Park Ride During Family Vacation
Grambling State University
Grambling State University Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, Several Injured
Reba McEntire at Loretta Lynn's Friends Hometown Rising
Reba McEntire and 6 Others Rescued from Second Story of Historic Building After Staircase Collapse
Tyre Sampson
Family of Teen Who Died After Fall from Fla. Amusement Park Ride Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
ICON Park in Orlando
Authorities Identify 14-Year-Old Boy Who Died in Amusement Park Fall: 'Terrible Tragedy'
Wongel Estifanos
Family Sues Amusement Park After 6-Year-Old Girl's Fatal Fall from Ride: 'Extreme Recklessness'
Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point
Woman Waiting in Line for Roller Coaster Injured After Being Struck by Metal Object from Ride
Gabrielle Petito
A Complete Timeline of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Case, from 'Van Life' Journey to Notebook Confession
Jonathan Goodwin, The Daredevil from "The Illusionists" during a press preview of 'The Illusionists - Turn of the Century' at The Theater Center on November 29, 2016 in New York City.
'AGT: Extreme' 's Jonathan Goodwin Suffered Multiple Broken Bones During On-Set Accident: Report
Six Flags log flume
2 People Hospitalized After Ride Malfunctions at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey
Addison Stewart, Jye Sheehan, Peter Dodt, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Zane Mellor
Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute