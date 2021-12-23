Several Injured After Explosion at ExxonMobil Facility in Texas Causes Massive Fire
Four injuries have been reported as first responders continue to work on extinguishing the fire
Law enforcement officials are working to extinguish a massive fire following a "major industrial accident" at an ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas.
On Thursday morning around 1 a.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Twitter that there were reports of an explosion that occurred inside the plant with multiple injuries.
ExxonMobil also released a statement about the fire, announcing, "At this time, emergency vehicles and smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."
Hours later, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced that four injuries were confirmed. Three individuals were airlifted for treatment by Lifeflight, while the other person was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. No fatalities have been reported at this time.
Sheriff Gonzalez added that as of now, there are "no reports to evacuate or shelter-in-place."
Shortly after 7 a.m., ExxonMobil provided an update that response teams are still working to extinguish the fire.
"Our first priority is people in the community and in our facilities," the statement said. "Air monitoring continues along the fence line. Available information shows no adverse impact at this time. No shelter in place has been called for our community and near neighbors. We deeply regret any disruption or inconvenience that this incident may have caused the community."