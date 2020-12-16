No matter how many people are at their table this holiday season, 80 percent of respondents to a survey agreed that eating is the best way to bring people together

Seven in 10 Americans Admit They're Secretly Relieved to Not Host Holiday Parties This Year: Survey

Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won’t have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a winter holiday) about how they’ll be celebrating the holidays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With 56 percent of respondents disappointed to miss out on their go-to holiday parties, it’s a bit surprising to find a further 52 percent admitted to getting cozy with someone during the holiday season just so they can score their favorite holiday treats.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Velveeta, the survey found the top people Americans befriend before the holiday season solely for their secret holiday recipes included their neighbors (38 percent) and their co-workers (36 percent).

A third of respondents even admitted to talking more to a distant relative ahead of the holidays to snag some goodies.

Some of the top holiday snacks respondents enjoy during the season include classics like cookies (55 percent) and biscuits (41 percent).

A further 37 percent of respondents enjoy chowing down on some homemade macaroni and cheese and 21 percent go for a bowl of queso.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the average respondent will be missing out on four of their holiday favorites this year.

Sixty-five percent of respondents are making up for these absences this year though – by grazing on snacks throughout the day rather than having one big holiday meal.

For three in five respondents, snacks and appetizers are actually the stars of the show, so it’s no surprise that 72 percent of those polled said they tend to snack more during the holidays than any other time of the year.

Seventy-seven percent of those surveyed shared they usually set out several snack foods and appetizers to complement their main holiday dish.

With holiday gatherings being so limited this year, 60 percent of respondents will be making even more snack foods to don their holiday tables.

Half of the respondents said this year will be the first time they attempt a new recipe all on their own.