Bindi Irwin Thanks Seth MacFarlane for Donating $1M to Her Family's Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital

Seth MacFarlane is doing his part to help Australia recover from the devastating bushfires.

The Family Guy creator donated $1 million to the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo Wildlife hospital to help with the facility’s relief and treatment efforts.

Bindi Irwin thanked MacFarlane for his contribution on Twitter, writing, “On behalf of all the wildlife, thank you so much for your support @SethMacFarlane. You are an extraordinary Wildlife Warrior.”

The actor’s donation will be put towards the zoo’s new Koala Intensive Care Ward.

RELATED: How to Help Australian Fire Victims and the Half a Billion Animals Impacted by the Blazes

On behalf of all the wildlife, thank you so much for your support @SethMacFarlane. You are an extraordinary Wildlife Warrior. https://t.co/ziTvrWg3bE — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) January 24, 2020

“A huge thanks to Seth MacFarlane for donating a million dollars to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to help with the influx of patients affected by drought and bushfire!” the zoo wrote in a statement that was shared on Twitter.

“We’re so pleased to announce that we will be naming our new Koala Intensive Care Ward in recognition of Seth’s generosity,” the statement continued. “Plans for the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward are well underway and we’ll soon begin construction on this crucial expansion to the hospital. Thank you for being a Wildlife Warrior, Seth!”

RELATED: The Most Heartbreaking Photos of the Devastating Australian Wildfires

Image zoom JC Olivera/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors was founded by Steve and Terri Irwin in 2002 “to include and involve other caring people in the protection of injured, threatened or endangered wildlife – from the individual animal to an entire species” according to their website.

Since September, around 1.25 billion animals, including mammals, birds, and reptiles, are estimated to have died due to the bushfire crisis in Australia, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Thousands more are believed to be injured and homeless.

On Kangaroo Island alone — a popular tourist attraction with protected nature reserves off the coast of South Australia — tens of thousands of koalas are feared dead, according to The Straits Times.

Koalas have reportedly been the hardest hit animals due to their slow-moving nature and the fact they only eat eucalyptus tree leaves, which come from oily, highly flammable plants.

Several other celebrities have also donated and raised awareness about the crisis, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen DeGeneres, Bethenny Frankel and Celeste Barber.