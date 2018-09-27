350 Separated Foster Siblings Reunite for Special Visit to Disneyland: 'Best Day Ever'

Disneyland is the happiest place on earth — and about 350 siblings separated in the foster care system got to experience the magic last Saturday and Sunday.

Together We Rise, a nonprofit that aims “to improve the lives of children in foster care,” put together Disney Days. The program — which included souvenirs, food and spending money for the kids — was free of charge for the children.

“The goal is to help them create positive childhood memories with their siblings and allow them one weekend to simply enjoy being kids,” said Steven Macias, the donor relations manager, according to Good Morning America.

Macias noted to GMA that the kids consider it “the best day ever.”

Disney Days TOGETHER WE RISE

The kids were chosen from local foster agencies, according to the organization’s website.

Volunteers who facilitated the trip organized meals and ushered groups of six children to the rides. Together We Rise also recruited photographers and videographers to record the days. The event’s sponsors included Cooley, Ticket to Dream Foundation, All the Feels, H & L Charter, Sage, Capital Group and Iron Mountain.

Disney Days TOGETHER WE RISE

Alongside joyful photos of children at the Anaheim theme park, one Twitter user posted on Monday, “Helped reunite 350 siblings in foster care at Disneyland this weekend and my heart is full.”

Another volunteer wrote, “Today was a really good day, because of a friend I got to volunteer with Together We Rise and see some foster children reunite with siblings in foster care but a different foster home than they are and share a day at DISNEYLAND. It was definitely a sight to see everyone happy.”

A third person tweeted, “Going into foster care is a very traumatic experience, I know because I was a foster child. Bravo to all of these people who are bringing joy and hope to these amazing kids by reuniting them, even if it’s just for the day!!”