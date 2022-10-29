At Least 120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea During Halloween Event

The deadly crowd surge occurred in the narrow alley in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul on Saturday, leaving the South Korean President to send a disaster medical team assistant as a result

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 29, 2022 03:43 PM
Rescue officials and police gather in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022, after a Halloween crush which left at least 120 people dead. - At least 120 people were killed on October 29 and some 100 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty

A Halloween celebration turned deadly in South Korea after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, leaving at least 120 people killed and 150 more injured, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported by multiple outlets.

The mass-casualty incident prompted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to order his government to provide disaster medical emergency assistance, according to the BBC, New York Times, and CNN.

"The top priority is to evacuate and save the victims. We should take them to urgent medical treatment as quickly as possible," the president said to his cabinet, per NYT.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13554017j) Rescue workers wait to carry victims on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, . Scores of people were killed and others were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital, South Korean officials said Halloween Crowd Surge, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2022
Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock

According to the BBC, the popular nightlife spot was reportedly swarmed with 100,000 residents to join the Halloween festivities, which was the first Halloween event that required no mask since the pandemic.

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths, per the outlet. Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency via CNN reported people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" during the stampede.

As of this post, BBC reported that 13 bodies have been transported to the hospital, while others remained on the streets. Hosu Lee, a reporter from the outlet said, "a lot of medical staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one."

More than 400 emergency personnel with 140 vehicles from around the country were dispatched to assist with the situation, CBS News reported. Per the outlet, the Seoul Metropolitan Government alerted people via emergency text messages to encourage people in the area to return home immediately.

Footage from the scene shared by the Times showed heavy police presence and first responders performing CPR on people lying in the streets, with some carrying patients in stretchers. The affected areas appeared to have been shut down following the tragedy.

RELATED: Atlanta Man Dead After 'Being Pinned' in Parking Garage in Freak Accident: Police

Representatives from Yongsan Fire Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

