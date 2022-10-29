A Halloween celebration turned deadly in South Korea after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, leaving at least 120 people killed and 150 more injured, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported by multiple outlets.

The mass-casualty incident prompted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to order his government to provide disaster medical emergency assistance, according to the BBC, New York Times, and CNN.

"The top priority is to evacuate and save the victims. We should take them to urgent medical treatment as quickly as possible," the president said to his cabinet, per NYT.

According to the BBC, the popular nightlife spot was reportedly swarmed with 100,000 residents to join the Halloween festivities, which was the first Halloween event that required no mask since the pandemic.

Officials later responded to the area after receiving reports of people experiencing "difficulty breathing," CNN reported.

Authorities have yet to release the cause of the incident and deaths, per the outlet. Meanwhile, Yonhap News Agency via CNN reported people were suffering from "cardiac arrest" during the stampede.

As of this post, BBC reported that 13 bodies have been transported to the hospital, while others remained on the streets. Hosu Lee, a reporter from the outlet said, "a lot of medical staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one."

More than 400 emergency personnel with 140 vehicles from around the country were dispatched to assist with the situation, CBS News reported. Per the outlet, the Seoul Metropolitan Government alerted people via emergency text messages to encourage people in the area to return home immediately.

Footage from the scene shared by the Times showed heavy police presence and first responders performing CPR on people lying in the streets, with some carrying patients in stretchers. The affected areas appeared to have been shut down following the tragedy.

Representatives from Yongsan Fire Department did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.