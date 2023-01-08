40 People Killed and Dozens More Injured in Senegal Bus Crash

At least 40 people were killed and several more injured in a deadly crash in Senegal on Sunday, according to the country's president, Macky Sall.

The country's public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said one of the tires on a public bus got punctured, sending the bus careening across Senegal's National Road No.1 where it crashed into another bus coming the opposite way, per AP News. Dieng said the accident left at least 78 people injured at the scene.

Sall confirmed on Twitter that the incident happened at 3:30 a.m. in the Gniby village area, located in the Kaffrine region.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby, causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries," Sall tweeted. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Sall said in a tweet that the nation will enter a mourning period of three days following the accident, and he will convene an inter-ministerial council "to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport."

Images released of the crash show just how devastating the head-on collision was, with the front of both buses nearly entirely crushed. Debris from the buses can also be seen scattered all over the road.

According to the BBC and AP News, traffic accidents routinely happen in the country due to poor roads and road rules not being followed, but this accident is one of the deadliest over the past few years.

A separate bus accident near the Kenya-Uganda border on the same day left 21 people dead and dozens more injured, per the BBC. A spokesperson for the Ugandan regional police told AFP that it appears that the accident was due to the driver losing control of the vehicle and veering off the road.