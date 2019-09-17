Selena Gomez Previews ‘Living Undocumented,’ New Immigration Docuseries Heading to Netflix

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Netflix

Selena Gomez shared a powerful trailer on Tuesday for the new documentary series she is executive producing for Netflix that follows eight families who are at risk of being deported.

The series, called Living Undocumented, is set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 2 and will offer a poignant look at the lives of undocumented immigrants living in America during a time of increasing racial tension.

Gomez, 27, and co-executive producers Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman want to highlight the real-life fears and hardships these families experience every day in the hopes it will humanize them for viewers.

“I am so humbled to be a part of Netflix’s documentary series Living Undocumented,” Gomez, 27, wrote in a post on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“The immigration issue is more complex than one administration, one law or the story you hear about on the news,” she continued. “These are real people in your community, your neighbors, your friends—they are all part of the country we call home. I can’t wait for you guys to see this and hope it impacts you like it impacted me.”

Saidman and Holzman previously produced the groundbreaking docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which took a deep dive into the Church of Scientology and their alleged abuses.

“Living Undocumented is designed to illuminate one of the most important issues of our time,” Saidman said in a comment provided by Netflix.

“But rather than discussing this issue with only statistics and policy debates, we wanted viewers to hear directly from the immigrants themselves, in their own words, with all the power and emotion that these stories reflect,” Saidman added.

Gomez — who also produced the series 13 Reasons Why with Netflix — added that she believes the word “immigrant” has been viewed negatively over the past few years.

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” she said. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”