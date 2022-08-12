People.com Human Interest See Photos of the Sturgeon Supermoon from Around the World Overnight on Aug. 11 to 12, the final supermoon of the year lit up skies and camera lenses across the globe By Staff Author Published on August 12, 2022 12:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 12 Istanbul, Turkey Dia images via Getty 02 of 12 Kosice, Slovakia Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty 03 of 12 Berlin, Germany Sean Gallup/Getty 04 of 12 Dresden, Germany Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty 05 of 12 Paris, France Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty 06 of 12 Liverpool, England Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty 07 of 12 Edinburgh, Scotland Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty 08 of 12 London, England Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty 09 of 12 Northumberland, England Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty 10 of 12 New York, New York Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty 11 of 12 Albuquerque, New Mexico Mario Tama/Getty 12 of 12 Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty