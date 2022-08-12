See Photos of the Sturgeon Supermoon from Around the World

Overnight on Aug. 11 to 12, the final supermoon of the year lit up skies and camera lenses across the globe

By Staff Author
Published on August 12, 2022 12:22 PM
01 of 12

Istanbul, Turkey

Full moon
Dia images via Getty
02 of 12

Kosice, Slovakia

Full moon
Robert Nemeti/Anadolu Agency via Getty
03 of 12

Berlin, Germany

Full moon
Sean Gallup/Getty
04 of 12

Dresden, Germany

full moon
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty
05 of 12

Paris, France

full moon
Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty
06 of 12

Liverpool, England

Full moon
Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty
07 of 12

Edinburgh, Scotland

Full moon
Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty
08 of 12

London, England

Full moon
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty
09 of 12

Northumberland, England

Full moon
Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty
10 of 12

New York, New York

Full moon
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty
11 of 12

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Full moon
Mario Tama/Getty
12 of 12

Washington, D.C.

Full moon
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
