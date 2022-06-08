The body of a security guard was found by his co-workers the morning after he fell from a 10-12-foot structure, officials say

Security Guard Dies After Fall from Structure Built for Golf U.S. Open

A security guard is dead after falling at a Massachusetts country club that is set to host the U.S. Open golf tournament.

The worker, who has not been publicly identified, was a subcontractor for the U.S. Golf Association and was working on a structure at The Country Club in Brookline overnight when he fell between 10 and 12 feet, authorities said per NBC Boston.

His co-workers found the 60-year-old's body the next morning, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey's office said, according to the Boston Globe

"Initial information indicates that he had been working an overnight security shift at the site. Injuries and evidence at the scene suggest that he may have fallen from a decking area behind a tent that did not have railings present. OSHA responded to the scene to open a workplace safety investigation," the D.A.'s office continued.

It added that the evidence it has so far shows the fall was an accident and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will rule on the cause of the death at a later date, the Boston Globe reports.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"The USGA is terribly saddened by what occurred at our championship site overnight. This is an active investigation and we are working closely with local authorities to determine what happened," the USGA tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The Country Club also tells PEOPLE it "is deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred earlier today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and his family."

