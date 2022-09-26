Second Student Dies After Lightning Strike During Rowing Practice on Florida Lake

Gavin Christman, 13, and Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, were the victims of "a tragic lightning strike accident" on Sept. 15, according to a GoFundMe campaign for their families

By
Published on September 26, 2022 04:29 PM
Gavin Christman and Langston Rodriguez-Sane
Photo: GoFundMe (2)

A second student rower has died after he and another boy were apparently struck by lightning while on the water earlier this month.

Gavin Christman, 13, and Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, were the victims of "a tragic lightning strike accident" in Orlando on Sept. 15, according to a GoFundMe for their families started by the non-profit club, North Orlando Rowing (NOR).

The two rowers were participating in "a routine middle school rowing practice on Lake Fairview" when they were reportedly hit by the bolt, and fatally injured as a result, per the campaign.

Rodriguez-Sane was brought back to shore, but ultimately died of his injuries, NOR said. Christman, who went missing after the accident, was found dead 24 hours later.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday's weather-related tragedy," NOR said Saturday on Facebook.

"The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time," the group added.

The Orange County Fire Department and Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rodriguez-Sane and Christman were two of five student rowers on the boat, which capsized as a result of the event, according to NOR.

The boys' coach and "three heroic teammates" helped bring Rodriguez-Sane back to shore before he was transported to a local hospital, per the non-profit. He died on his 12th birthday.

"Langston was a bright light in this world," NOR wrote, later adding, "He left a legacy that will live on through all who were blessed enough to know him."

Christman is also being remembered for his "loving heart," which NOR said "reached the soul of every person he met."

"This is a loss for the world," said Rodriguez-Sane's grandfather, per NOR's GoFundMe campaign. "This kid was going to be president someday."

NOR said it is cooperating with both local authorities and USRowing for an investigation into the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign for the boys' families has raised over $38,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

"Thank you for your support of these beautiful families during this time of unfathomable grief," the non-profit said in the description of its fundraiser.

"We ask you to pray for Gavin's and Langston's families and loved ones as they face what will be a long, painful journey of healing ahead," they added.

Related Articles
orlando rowing team
Florida Rowing Team Struck by Lightning During Practice, 1 Child Remains Missing
Lucy Fernandez
17-Year-Old High School Senior Dies in Florida Boating Crash: She 'Was a Joy to All Who Knew Her'
Bradley Rofer
8-Year-Old Taken Off Life Support After Being Struck by Truck: 'He Was the Most Perfect Boy'
Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker
Memphis Shooting Victims Identified, Including Medical Assistant Mom of 3 and Entrepreneur Dad of 2
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
hudson-river
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Steve "Owen" Meyer
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After ATV He Was Driving Flipped Over: 'A Tragic Situation,' Sheriff Says
Bodie Glenn Boring
6-Year-Old Bodie Boring Survives Being Run Over by Bulldozer: 'Strongest Little Boy in the World'
https://www.facebook.com/photo?
Mom of 3 Dies Hours Before Her 42nd Birthday After Van Driving the Wrong Way Hits Her Car
Hallie Oldham
9-Year-Old Girl Was Killed by Falling Tree as Her Family Tried to Flee Storm: 'She Touched Every Life She Met'
Camrynn Ray McMichael
11-Year-Old Boy Dies in 'Tragic Freak Accident' While Playing with Fireworks: 'A Great Kid'
Woman Killed, Man Missing in Colo. Boating Accident That Injured 11
2 People Found Dead, 11 Others Injured After Boating Accident in Colorado
Earl Thomas house fire
NFL Star Earl Thomas's Texas House Destroyed in Fire Reportedly Sparked by Lightning Strike
SUNY College Student Freezes to Death After He's Found Outside in Subzero Temperatures
N.Y. College Student Dies After Spending Night Outside in Subzero Temperatures: Police
3 University of Oklahoma Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing Primary: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-3-ou-students-lost-in-tragic-accident?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
3 University of Oklahoma Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing in Kansas