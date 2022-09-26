Second Student Dies After Lightning Strike During Rowing Practice on Florida Lake

A second student rower has died after he and another boy were apparently struck by lightning while on the water earlier this month.

Gavin Christman, 13, and Langston Rodriguez-Sane, 12, were the victims of "a tragic lightning strike accident" in Orlando on Sept. 15, according to a GoFundMe for their families started by the non-profit club, North Orlando Rowing (NOR).

The two rowers were participating in "a routine middle school rowing practice on Lake Fairview" when they were reportedly hit by the bolt, and fatally injured as a result, per the campaign.

Rodriguez-Sane was brought back to shore, but ultimately died of his injuries, NOR said. Christman, who went missing after the accident, was found dead 24 hours later.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday's weather-related tragedy," NOR said Saturday on Facebook.

"The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time," the group added.

The Orange County Fire Department and Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Rodriguez-Sane and Christman were two of five student rowers on the boat, which capsized as a result of the event, according to NOR.

The boys' coach and "three heroic teammates" helped bring Rodriguez-Sane back to shore before he was transported to a local hospital, per the non-profit. He died on his 12th birthday.

"Langston was a bright light in this world," NOR wrote, later adding, "He left a legacy that will live on through all who were blessed enough to know him."

Christman is also being remembered for his "loving heart," which NOR said "reached the soul of every person he met."

"This is a loss for the world," said Rodriguez-Sane's grandfather, per NOR's GoFundMe campaign. "This kid was going to be president someday."

NOR said it is cooperating with both local authorities and USRowing for an investigation into the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign for the boys' families has raised over $38,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

"Thank you for your support of these beautiful families during this time of unfathomable grief," the non-profit said in the description of its fundraiser.

"We ask you to pray for Gavin's and Langston's families and loved ones as they face what will be a long, painful journey of healing ahead," they added.