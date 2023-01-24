Second Hiker Missing on the Same Mountain Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared, Authorities Say

Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles was last seen Sunday morning before a hike on Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department

Published on January 24, 2023 10:51 AM
A hiker heads down a trail in Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park on a clear day with Riverside and Mount Baldy peak in the background on a warm afternoon as high winds and Red flag warnings are expected in Riverside on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Photo: Terry Pierson/The Press-Enterprise via Getty

Officials say a second man has gone missing on Mount Baldy, where actor Julian Sands disappeared more than a week ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Monday that Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday.

Chung was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after carpooling to Mount Baldy with two other individuals, according to the sheriff-coroner's department.

The trio allegedly agreed to meet back at the vehicle around 2 p.m., but Chung never returned.

An overnight search for the missing hiker yielded "negative results," officials said.

Chung's disappearance comes nearly two weeks after Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

Crews continued their search for the Ocean's Thirteen star over the weekend using helicopters, drones and infrared devices, but were still unable to locate the missing actor, the sheriff's department said Monday

Officials previously attempted to retrace Sands' steps and ping his cellphone in hopes of locating the English actor.

Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
charley gallay/wireimage

The search for Chung will resume Tuesday, though helicopters will be unable to assist due to a high wind warning in the area, according to officials.

The sheriff-coroner's department said a ground search for Chung has given crews a second chance to scour certain areas while looking for Sands.

Anyone with information about the missing hikers is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. They can also remain anonymous via the We-Tip Hotline by calling 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Search-and-rescue teams have responded to 14 missions on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area in the last four weeks alone, the department previously said.

Among the victims are are two hikers who died after they were injured in a fall.

