Second Hiker Missing on the Same Mountain Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared, Authorities Say

Officials say a second man has gone missing on Mount Baldy, where actor Julian Sands disappeared more than a week ago.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department announced Monday that Jin Chung, 75, of Los Angeles has been missing since Sunday.

Chung was last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after carpooling to Mount Baldy with two other individuals, according to the sheriff-coroner's department.

The trio allegedly agreed to meet back at the vehicle around 2 p.m., but Chung never returned.

An overnight search for the missing hiker yielded "negative results," officials said.

Chung's disappearance comes nearly two weeks after Sands, 65, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.

Crews continued their search for the Ocean's Thirteen star over the weekend using helicopters, drones and infrared devices, but were still unable to locate the missing actor, the sheriff's department said Monday

Officials previously attempted to retrace Sands' steps and ping his cellphone in hopes of locating the English actor.

charley gallay/wireimage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The search for Chung will resume Tuesday, though helicopters will be unable to assist due to a high wind warning in the area, according to officials.

The sheriff-coroner's department said a ground search for Chung has given crews a second chance to scour certain areas while looking for Sands.

Anyone with information about the missing hikers is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. They can also remain anonymous via the We-Tip Hotline by calling 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visiting the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Search-and-rescue teams have responded to 14 missions on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area in the last four weeks alone, the department previously said.

Among the victims are are two hikers who died after they were injured in a fall.