Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River

Garrett Warren's body was pulled from the East River on Thursday, nearly a week after he and Alfa Barrie, 11, were last seen, according to family members

By
Published on May 19, 2023 03:46 PM
Two missing children: 11-year-old Alfa Barrie & 13-year old Garrett Warren
Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren. Photo: NYPD News/Twitter

The search continues for a missing boy from New York City after his friend was found dead in a nearby river.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were reported missing on Sunday and Monday, respectively, New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Chief Brian Gill said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Police looked at video from "all over Manhattan," and found footage of the two boys "leaving one of their residences" on Friday, Gill said. The boys, who were friends, were last seen on Friday around 6 p.m. on Friday by 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Barrie was reported missing on Sunday, while Garrett was reported missing the next day around 3 p.m., according to the deputy chief.

Warren's family said that officials located his body in the East River on Thursday morning, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV and CW affiliate WPIX.

The NYPD, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, have now narrowed their search to the area surrounding the river, according to WCBS-TV.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Warren's body on Friday, according to WABC-TV.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harlem community activist Jackie Rowe-Adams told the outlet the Warren's family "was in disbelief" upon learning that their son's body had been found, according to WCBS-TV.

"The mother just collapsed," Rowe-Adams told the outlet. "She collapsed."

Garrett Warren
Garrett Warren. NYPD News/Twitter

The boy's godmother, Christine Vargas, told the outlet that it's "a trying time for both families."

"We ask that you guys keep them both in your prayers," Vargas added, "we need all [the] prayers we can get."

Barrie's sister, Fatima Diallo, previously told WNBC that her brother left school early on Friday because he had a half day, and was supposed to walk home with a family member.

"We have no idea what's going on, he's a sweet little boy," she told the outlet.

Alfa Barrie
Alfa Barrie. NYPD News/Twitter

As the search continues, Rowe-Adams said the 11-year-old boy's family is "staying hopeful," according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV.

"We're still out there," Barrie's uncle, Ahmadou Diallo, told local station WPIX. "We're going to keep searching."

Related Articles
Rearview shot of a senior woman sitting in front of her walker in the living room of a nursing home
Great-Grandmother, 95, in Critical Condition After Being Tasered by Police in Australia
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase: Photo Agency Refuses to Hand Over Photos
City of Chino Hills sanitation crew pictured with resident whose missing engagement ring was recovered.
Lost Engagement Ring Found Over a Year After It Was Accidentally Flushed Down Calif. Toilet
Will Swenson, Neil Diamond
'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' Star Will Swenson on Befriending Singer: 'My Dad's Going Nuts'
4 Illinois High School Students Killed, 1 Remains Hospitalized After Crash
4 High School Students Who Died in Illinois Crash Remembered as 'Loving' and 'Wonderful' Sons
Elijah Muhammad
Okla. Boy, 13, Makes History with College Degree: 'He Is the Smartest Person I Know,' Says Sister
17yo Shot Outside D.C. High School
Teen, 17, Killed in Shooting Outside of Washington, D.C., High School: Police
Samantha Frye An 18-year-old from Dover is living the American Dream. She used her college funds to invest in her future, but in a different way than most would her age.
18-Year-Old Uses College Funds to Buy Restaurant Where She Started Out as Dishwasher
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave The Ziegfeld Theatre on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Witnesses Speak Out After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Near Catastrophic' Car Chase
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022
NYPD Says 'Numerous Photographers' Made Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Transport 'Challenging'
Riverside Regional Medical Center triplets Friday May 12, 2023.
Virginia Mom of 6 Welcomes Triplets Years After Giving Birth to Twin Boys: 'Special Moment'
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Body of Missing 7-Year-Old Boy Found 2 Weeks After He Disappeared While Fishing with Family
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Umpire Rescues 7-Year-Old from Dust Devil During Baseball Game: 'Never Seen Anything Like That'
Luciana Damon (L) and actor/director Matt Damon attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn
https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunter-and-daylea-hattock?w4Esc Harper Wren
'Adventurous' 1-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Train on Railroad Tracks: 'Our Little Girl'
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash
Mom and 2 Daughters Killed in Mother's Day Crash on Calif. Freeway: 'It's Heart-Wrenching'