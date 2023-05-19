Search for Missing N.Y.C. Boy, 11, Continues After Friend, 13, Found Dead in Harlem River

The search continues for a missing boy from New York City after his friend was found dead in a nearby river.

Alfa Barrie, 11, and Garrett Warren, 13, were reported missing on Sunday and Monday, respectively, New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Chief Brian Gill said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Police looked at video from "all over Manhattan," and found footage of the two boys "leaving one of their residences" on Friday, Gill said. The boys, who were friends, were last seen on Friday around 6 p.m. on Friday by 145th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Barrie was reported missing on Sunday, while Garrett was reported missing the next day around 3 p.m., according to the deputy chief.

Warren's family said that officials located his body in the East River on Thursday morning, according to ABC affiliate WABC-TV and CW affiliate WPIX.

The NYPD, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, have now narrowed their search to the area surrounding the river, according to WCBS-TV.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Warren's body on Friday, according to WABC-TV.

Harlem community activist Jackie Rowe-Adams told the outlet the Warren's family "was in disbelief" upon learning that their son's body had been found, according to WCBS-TV.

"The mother just collapsed," Rowe-Adams told the outlet. "She collapsed."

Garrett Warren. NYPD News/Twitter

The boy's godmother, Christine Vargas, told the outlet that it's "a trying time for both families."

"We ask that you guys keep them both in your prayers," Vargas added, "we need all [the] prayers we can get."

Barrie's sister, Fatima Diallo, previously told WNBC that her brother left school early on Friday because he had a half day, and was supposed to walk home with a family member.

"We have no idea what's going on, he's a sweet little boy," she told the outlet.

Alfa Barrie. NYPD News/Twitter

As the search continues, Rowe-Adams said the 11-year-old boy's family is "staying hopeful," according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV.

"We're still out there," Barrie's uncle, Ahmadou Diallo, told local station WPIX. "We're going to keep searching."