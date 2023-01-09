Family of Missing Pa. Mom 'Begging' for Help Searching After She Didn't Pick Up Her Son at Bus Stop

Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for a mom who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, has been missing since last Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Brown was expected to pick up her son from his bus stop on Wednesday, but never showed, according to the release.

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Brown was last seen "by a friend and business associate" at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Steele's office said.

Her car was later found parked outside her home on Stratford Court, according to Friday's release. Several other items — including her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone — were located inside her home.

Officials said Brown's personal cellphone, which remains missing, has not been used since Wednesday.

The missing woman's family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that helped locate their loved one.

"It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable," family spokesperson and friend Tiffany Barron told ABC affiliate WPVI. "Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son."

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A vigil for Brown was held Saturday night, according to WFMZ-TV. Barron described her friend as a woman with perseverance.

"We just, it's still very surreal however each passing minute, hour, day it's getting more and more real and scary," Barron said at the event, per the report.

Brown's aunt, Dianne Brehm, said she and others are "begging" for more information about the missing mom.

"Somebody needs to just absolutely let us know," Brehm said, per WFMZ-TV. "Any little tip is the best thing you can do if you remember something."

Brown is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.