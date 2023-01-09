Family of Missing Pa. Mom 'Begging' for Help Searching After She Didn't Pick Up Her Son at Bus Stop

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen "by a friend and business associate" at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

By
Published on January 9, 2023 11:27 AM
Jennifer Brown
Photo: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Officials in Pennsylvania are searching for a mom who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, has been missing since last Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Brown was expected to pick up her son from his bus stop on Wednesday, but never showed, according to the release.

"Law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother, Jennifer Brown," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Brown was last seen "by a friend and business associate" at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Steele's office said.

Her car was later found parked outside her home on Stratford Court, according to Friday's release. Several other items — including her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone — were located inside her home.

Officials said Brown's personal cellphone, which remains missing, has not been used since Wednesday.

The missing woman's family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone with information that helped locate their loved one.

"It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable," family spokesperson and friend Tiffany Barron told ABC affiliate WPVI. "Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son."

Jennifer Brown
Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A vigil for Brown was held Saturday night, according to WFMZ-TV. Barron described her friend as a woman with perseverance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We just, it's still very surreal however each passing minute, hour, day it's getting more and more real and scary," Barron said at the event, per the report.

Brown's aunt, Dianne Brehm, said she and others are "begging" for more information about the missing mom.

"Somebody needs to just absolutely let us know," Brehm said, per WFMZ-TV. "Any little tip is the best thing you can do if you remember something."

Brown is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes. She weighs about 150 lbs.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Related Articles
5 Found Dead in North Carolina Home From Murder-Suicide
3 Children Among 5 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide at North Carolina Home After Cries for Help
mexico city subway accident
Subway Train Collision in Mexico City Kills 1, Injures 57 Including Conductor
A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine, central Senegal, on January 8, 2023 where at least 38 people have died and scores were injured when two buses collided. - In response to the "grave" accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning on Januar 9, 2023. (Photo by Cheikh Dieng / AFP) (Photo by CHEIKH DIENG/AFP via Getty Images)
40 People Killed and Dozens More Injured in Senegal Bus Crash
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
All NFL Teams to Wear 'Love for Damar 3' Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says
Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy Narrowly Elected New House Speaker After 15 Contentious Rounds of Voting
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
florida's save haven baby box
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
Vincent Basile, Doctor Wearing Pink Mummers Costume and Nurse Save Fan’s Life at Eagles Game
Doctor Wearing Pink Mummers Costume Saves Fan's Life at Eagles Game: 'Most Philly Thing to Happen'
Ana Walshe missing woman
Mass. Mom of 3 Missing Since New Year's Day Was Last Seen at Her Home: 'Hoping for the Best,' Police Say
Kristina Waters, Kayla, Couple Who Experienced Extreme Turbulence on Hawaii Airlines Flight Got Engaged After Harrowing Ordeal
Couple Gets Engaged Days After Flight to Hawaii That Injured 36: 'Felt Like a Near-Death Experience'
Derrick Evans
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
78 members of The Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club in Traverse City pose after they split a $1 million Powerball prize. The members each received approximately $12,800.
Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000
joe biden
Biden Honors 12 'Heroes' with Presidential Citizens Medal on Anniversary of Capitol Riots
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10869 Nassau County Police Department
Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway
Keke Palmer New York Film Critics Circle 2023 Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 04 Jan 2023
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump in Sparkling Silver Gown — See the Look!