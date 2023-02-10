Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'

Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26

By
February 10, 2023
Photo: gofundme

South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago.

Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They later "shifted" their search to Brunswick County because of the ocean and current conditions.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad also quickly joined efforts and said on Jan. 27 that its rescue crew, along with Horry County Fire Rescue, recovered one other person in Doyle's boat and managed to bring them to an ambulance.

On Wednesday, the DNR announced that a Wisconsin-based nonprofit, Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, was also helping in the search for Doyle, adding that the organization "specializes in aerial and underwater search and rescue." Wings of Hope is using boats with underwater capabilities like 3-D imaging, as well as drones and cadaver dogs in an effort to find Doyle.

As of Friday, rescue crews are still looking for Doyle despite "bad weather" that "is expected for the next several days."

Doyle's mother told WBTW of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that rumors about what happened to her son have worsened the situation. However, she did not give details on what has been speculated. The outlet stated that Tyler had been duck hunting on a boat when he disappeared.

Greg Lucas, a DNR spokesman, clarified that authorities have "no reason to believe at this time that Tyler Doyle is anywhere but in the water," according to WTBW.

Angela Baker of Cherry Grove, South Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach, told the news outlet she wishes there were more answers.

She referenced the rescued boater and asked, "How did the other person with him end up on the rocks and he's gone? Whenever you understand the hunting and the ducks, and the whole thing that was going on there and how they do it, it'll help you understand why he was out and the young man who was with him was on the rocks. We all need to pray for this family. You hear all kinds of things, but the main thing is to support the family. And let's get him back."

RELATED VIDEO: Florida Family Finds Missing Son Who Got Lost at Sea

A GoFundMe created for Doyle's search has been shut down at the request of his wife, who is 30 weeks pregnant.

"A lot of people heard that Tyler Doyle was in a boating accident. His wife Lakelyn Doyle is expecting a new baby. I'm creating this account to help her stand on her feet and not have to worry about an income for a little while," said the campaign.

Before being closed, it raised more than $30,000, surpassing its $15,000 goal.

Explaining why Doyle's wife, Lakelyn, wanted the profile closed, the organizer wrote, "She rather go without, then to deal with drama and rumors while she's actively searching for her missing husband."

