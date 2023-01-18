Search Expands for Missing Mass. Woman, 35, Last Seen Over a Week Ago: 'We Want Her Home,' Mom Says

The ongoing search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen over a week ago, resumed on Wednesday.

Tee, 35, was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, authorities say. She was reported missing by her family three days later, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Asked on Monday about the gap of time between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said that her family initially "thought they might know where she was."

"When that obviously didn't pan out, that's when the family came to the police department," he said during a press conference, stressing that authorities are "not looking at this as a crime scene."

The residence where Tee was last seen is her home, which she shares with her boyfriend, according to CBS station WBZ-TV.

"There are no suspects right now," Early said on Tuesday, per the station. "Her boyfriend has been very cooperative with us, everyone has been very cooperative with us. That is encouraging."

Authorities previously said on Monday that they have her car, which they searched for evidence. Additionally, they said she had her cell phone on her, but did not share any additional information.

"We do believe that she's in the area. There are multiple possibilities. That's why we're asking for help," Early said on Tuesday, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

At the press conferences, authorities asked that nearby residents check their surveillance cameras as well as any areas "where a person may look to get out of the elements."

On Tuesday, state and local authorities expanded the search to "an area about a mile radius from her home," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement, per WBZ-TV.

The search resumed on Wednesday with a larger radius, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Family members have said that it's unlike Brittany to not check in with them.

"This is totally out of character," mom Susan M. Tee told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, adding that she did not think her daughter would run away on her own.

Brittany Tee. Joseph D. Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney's Office

Susan went on to call on anyone who thinks they might have information to share it with the authorities.

"If there is anyone with any information, even if they think, oh, it wouldn't be that important, it very well could be important," she said. "If they may have seen something or heard something, even if they think they may have seen her, possibly, with her description, please, please, please, contact the police."

"I just want her home," added Susan. "We want her home."

Police have also repeatedly asked that anybody with tips contact them — and said that the tips they've received so far have been helpful.

"The longer this goes on, the more frustration and anxiety builds amongst people but I want to remind everyone to remain positive," Brookfield Police Chief Michael Blanchard said on Tuesday. "Keep Brittany and your family in your thoughts and prayers, and continue to hope for a safe return of Brittany."

Brittany Tee is 5'6", 120 lbs., and was last wearing a black winter jacket, hoodie, jeans, and work boots. Authorities ask that anyone with information about her whereabouts call the tip line: 508-435-7589.