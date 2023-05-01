Search Continues for Boy, 7, Who Disappeared While Fishing with Family in Ohio: 'We Just Don't Know'

Lucas Rosales was last seen on Saturday evening, according to the Dayton Police Department, which says they have "no reason to suspect foul play"

By
Published on May 1, 2023 01:02 PM
Boy, 7, Disappears in Ohio While Fishing With Family
Lucas Rosales. Photo: Dayton Police Dept.

A young boy vanished in Ohio over the weekend while fishing with his family, according to authorities.

The Dayton Police Department (DPD) says Lucas Rosales, 7, and his family were fishing in the Harshman Road area near Eastwood MetroPark when he disappeared. He was last seen around 6:40 p.m. local time on Saturday.

As search efforts continued on Monday, police said that they currently "have no reason to suspect foul play."

The DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment

Speaking with CBS affiliate WHIO on Monday, the boy's father and sister said they had warned him from getting too close to the water, but that after he left them to join other family members, they're not sure what happened.

"My sister said she heard something fall and someone crying, and she said she saw splashes in the water and after that, we just don't know," sister Da'Najiah Wakefield told the outlet.

On Sunday, Five Rivers MetroParks announced that it had closed while the investigation into Rosales' disappearance continued.

"Dayton Police and Fire crews are working again today searching for Lucas Rosales," police said in an update on Monday.

"We have utilized aviation, drones, and K-9s. We have drained a pond during this search as well," they wrote, adding that detectives have also expanded their search area.

More than 100 individuals from various departments and organizations — including Dayton Police and Fire, Five Rivers MetroParks, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and volunteer search groups — took part in the search as well, the DPD said.

"I just hope they find him," Brandye Russell, a volunteer who took part in search efforts, told CBS affiliate WHIO.

Rosales, who has brown hair and brown eyes and is 3 feet tall, was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves, black pants and black Converse sneakers when he disappeared, according to police.

