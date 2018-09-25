You Can Now Play 300 New Words in Scrabble — from 'Emoji' to 'Ew'

Scrabblers, everything is going to be A-OK!

The sixth edition of the board game’s official dictionary was published on Monday, with more than 300 new words included — some of which players have been craving for years, Peter Sokolowski, editor at large at Merriam-Webster, said to the Associated Press.

Some of the top picks? “Ew” and “OK.”

“Basically two- and three-letter words are the lifeblood of the game,” Sokolowski told the outlet.

RELATED: If You Play Words with Friends, You Might Find Yourself Facing Off Against These Celebs

The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary

According to Merriam-Webster’s press release, other, more valuable additions also include: “qapik,” the currency in Azerbaijan; “bizjet,” as in business jet; “arancini,” or deep-fried rice balls; “macaron,” a type of French cookie; “yowza,” another exclamation; “zen,” which many thought was already included; “twerk,” the viral dancing style; and “sriracha,” the hot sauce.

“Because so much of our communication is texting and social media that is written language, we are finding more transcribed speech and getting a new group of spellings for the dictionary,” Sokolowksi explained.

He added to CNN: “For a living language, the only constant is change. … The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary evolves to keep up with English as it is used today.”

RELATED: Scrabble Is Adding a New Word for the First Time in 9 Years, and Fans Get to Choose

Some other new words are directly inspired by new technology, such as “facepalm,” “bitcoin,” “listicle” and “emoji.”

The first version of The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary was published in 1976, and it’s been updated about twice a decade ever since, according to National Public Radio. The last one, which added 5,000 new words, came out in 2014, and the fourth edition was released almost decade before.

RELATED VIDEO: Back-to-School Magic! See the ‘Harry Potter’ Inspired Room That Made One Teacher Go Viral

Four years ago, many of the new words were also inspired by social media — including texter, vlog, hashtag and selfie — and the need for more two- and three-letter options — such as da, gi and po.