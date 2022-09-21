Scooter Braun Helps Prank Parents of $25,000 Scholarship Winner in Heartfelt Video

Music manager Scooter Braun helped award Michael Dichter of New York in a big way as he goes off to college, but not before helping pull off an endearing prank.

It all began with a Zoom call between the SB Projects founder; Shauna Nep, VP of philanthropy for the organization; and Jillian Crane, CEO and president of 1STRCF (the First Responders Children's Foundation); and Michael's parents.

As seen in the video above, the group pretended to need a few more pieces of information about the upcoming Syracuse freshman.

But Braun, 41, couldn't hold in the surprise for long, as he interrupted and shared that the couple's son had already been chosen to receive a $25,000 scholarship from his foundation for his upcoming four-year education.

Scooter Braun. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify

"You won?!" Michael's father, Ross Dichter, an NYPD detective who is currently battling cancer, said while tearing up. "Congratulations, buddy!"

With the scholarship — which was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic — Braun's foundation aims to help children of first responders like the Dicthers by lightening the burden of college tuition costs, according to 1STRCF's website.

"Wait, what?" Michael's mother, Karen Dichter, shouted after Braun confirmed the prize.

"What did I just miss here?" she continued in disbelief.

After Michael's father confirmed the news to his wife, Braun revealed that their son wanted to prank the pair with the exciting news.

"Oh my gosh, I totally missed it!" Karen said as she clasped her hands over her mouth. "I was like, 'Why is he getting so emotional?' Oh my gosh, oh my gosh! I totally missed it!"

Braun and the organization have allocated $600,000 in funds for students to date, per 1STRCF's website.

"The scholarship will be awarded to three students every year over the next eight years, covering tuition, fees, room and board (only when listed on a student's tuition bill) not already covered by financial aid and other scholarships," the org says on their website.

Braun says he had a little help from his famous clients: Streams and sales of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 2020 duet "Stuck With U" has helped SB Projects donate over $5 million to the foundation.

"The donation has provided 283 college scholarships, 108 funerals for first responders who died in the line of duty, and over 1,965 individual hardship grants," the org's website states.

Before jumping off the video chat, the father of three concluded with a heartfelt message to the Dichters about their son's future.

"I've got to say something to you, and I don't want to get emotional," Braun said as he appeared to fight back tears. "We shouldn't be in a position where someone who does what you do or does what your wife does needs a scholarship. Unfortunately we are, but it sounds like you picked the right profession."

"You guys are the real heroes," he added. "It's our honor."