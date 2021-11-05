Scientist Is Donating Kidney to Raise Awareness About 'Great' Need for Diversity in Research

One challenging aspect of navigating the process of organ donation is "figuring out what to do and how to go about it," Tavares acknowledges. "You can go to the National Kidney Registry or you can go to the National Kidney Foundation ," he explains, noting that the process "becomes much easier when you have these people shepherding you through the process." "The start is the hard part and now just waiting and not knowing and the occasional doubt of, is this actually what I want to do? Is this the right decision?" he adds. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Although the waiting process has been difficult, Tavares knows that the experience will be more than worth it in the end. "The reward is knowing that I've done something good in my life. I feel like I've done good things in my life, but here's one more important thing that could actually help to save someone's life. I don't think many of us at the end of our lives can say we've saved someone's life," he says. "We've contributed to things, we've done good things, but this feels like a big and important thing."

Tavares also hopes that in speaking out about his decision to become an organ donor, he can help encourage other people of color to "get involved in both research and organ donation."



"The need is so great, but the research participation amongst people of color is really low, and that has some serious ramifications for developing drugs and therapies that work well in people who look like me," he says. "We don't have a good enough understanding of how race and ancestry plays into disease and the development of therapies, because we don't have enough data from people of underrepresented ancestries and races."



In order to help bridge the gap, Tavares says that scientists also "need to be incentivized to not just take the most convenient samples and groups," which tend to be mostly white.



"Part of my job has been to develop programs and increase the participation of people of color in research. It's one thing to do that, it's another thing to live it," he adds. "I'm living my values of my work through my personal life as well. I want to try to elevate these things to try to address those other bigger problems through my small individual action."



RELATED: Former College Football Player Who Donated His Bone Marrow Meets the Woman Whose Life He Saved



As for how others can get involved, Tavares says that there are a "range" of options, most of which are less "extreme" than what he's doing.



"The simplest thing you could do is simply check the box for organ donation when you go to get your driver's license," he says. "On the less invasive side is bone marrow donation, registering through BeTheMatch.org."



People wishing to "actively participate in research" can also look into the All of Us Research Program as well as ResearchMatch.com.



This is just the beginning for Tavares, who plans to "be an advocate and tell my own story."



"People of color have real and genuine legitimate apprehensions about participating in research because of historical misdeeds and oversights," he adds. "Telling my story in a way that can help motivate others and help people that look like us is an important thing that I'll continue to try to do."