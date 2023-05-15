School Teacher Believed Killed in Shark Attack at South Australia Beach: 'I Saw His Board'

Authorities found remnants of a wetsuit and a surfboard with “one bite in the middle” after locals reported a shark attack 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 12:49 PM
Waves breaking on rugged coastline near Elliston, Eyre Peninsula, South Australia: where the Southern Ocean meets Gondwana: relentless
Shark attack . Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A school teacher is believed dead after being attacked by a shark in South Australia.

Simon Baccanello, 46, is "presumed dead" after going missing at remote Walkers Rock Beach, around 450 miles west of Adelaide.

A witness at the scene, Jaiden Millar, was surfing near Baccanello when the attack happened, reported CBS News.

"I saw his board tombstoning, which means he's underwater and his board's getting dragged under ... trying to fight his way back to the surface," Millar said, per CBS News.

On Monday, South Australian police said that emergency services located "two items of interest" in relation to Baccanello's disappearance on Sunday.

They added that Baccanello was "presumed dead after a shark attack."

"One item appears to be a piece of wetsuit material, and the other items appear to be small pieces of white polystyrene (possible surfboard material). No other items have been located to date," the release continued. "Police will send the found items to be forensically analysed."

"In consultation with the family, Police will continue to search Walkers Rock and surrounding beaches in the coming days after high tide," the police continued.

Local State Emergency Service manager Trevlyn Smith told News Corp that the surfboard remnants had "one bite in the middle," reported CBS News.

Speaking to CNN, the principal at Baccanello's school described the teacher as having "a real keenness with his students to make them feel good."

The attack comes just two months after a teenage girl was killed in a rare shark attack in Western Australia.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stella Berry, 16, was jet skiing with friends on the Swan River in Perth when she jumped into the water to swim with a pod of dolphins, according to the Associated Press, Reuters and CNN.

RELATED VIDEO: 16-Year-Old Girl Killed in Shark Attack on Australia's West Coast

"There was possibly a pod of dolphins seen nearby and the young female jumped in the water to swim nearby the dolphins," Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said per the AP.

Authorities were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. near a traffic bridge, where Berry was pulled from the water with critical injuries, including massive blood loss, 7 News Australia reported.

Tragically, the girl died at the scene, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. It was the first fatal shark attack on the river in 100 years.

"The family weren't there when this took place, however, her friends were and as you can imagine this is an extremely traumatic incident for anyone to witness," Police Acting Inspector Paul Robinson said, per CBS News. "So obviously we're offering counseling services to anyone who did witness it or is affected by the incident."

Related Articles
Dr. Joe Dituri, Florida Man Lives Underwater for Record 74th Day
Florida Professor Lives Underwater for Record 74 Days: 'My Mission Doesn't End Here'
Handout picture released by the Mexican Army showing the site of an accident on the Zaragoza- Hidalgo highway between a truck and a van with passengers where at least 13 people died and several were injured, in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, on May 14, 2023
At Least 26 People Dead After Freight Truck and Passenger Van Collide in Mexico
beach alligator
Large Alligator Swims Out of Ocean and onto Alabama Beach Surprising Visitors — Watch!
2 Climbers Who Disappeared Near Highest Peak in U.S. Presumed Dead
2 Climbers Who Disappeared in Alaska Park Presumed Dead: 'Survival Is Outside the Window of Possibility'
College Student Accepts Her Degree While 38 Weeks Pregnant & Dilated At Henry Ford College In Michigan
First-Time Mom in Labor Walks at College Graduation to Get Diploma: 'I Was Determined'
Missing School Bus Full of Kids Found in Parking Lot After Driver Had 'Medical Incident'
Missing School Bus Full of Kids Found in N.J. Parking Lot After Driver Had 'Medical Incident'
Trevor Jacob of the United States celebrates after the Men's Snowboard Cross Small Final on day eleven of the 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 18, 2014 in Sochi, Russia
Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Admits He Staged Calif. Plane Crash for YouTube Sponsorship Deal
meteorite crashed into a New Jersey home
Rare 4.5-Billion-Year-Old Meteorite Crashes Into New Jersey Home: 'It Penetrated The Roof'  
James Jaronczyk
Body of Missing Boat Racer Found 4 Days After He Fell Overboard
Abbey Caves, Whangarei, New Zealand
'Deeply Loved' High School Student Dies After New Zealand Cave Floods During Class Trip
Nante Niemi
Boy Who Survived for 2 Days in State Park 'Prayed' He Wouldn't Be Lost for the 'Rest of My Life'
Patricia Simmons
N.C. Woman Buys First Home and Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize a Week Later: 'It Was Unreal'
Langkawi
Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents' Car While Driving to Toy Store: 'The Driving Was a Bit Erratic'
Swiss village of Brienz
Swiss Village Evacuated as Huge Rock Mass Teeters Over Homes: 'Nothing You Can Do Against Nature'
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs Pleads Guilty to Driving Drunk in High-Speed Crash That Killed Woman: Report
DeAngelo Phillip Jackson
Body of Missing Swimmer, 19, Found After He Was 'Swept Out by a Wave' Near Tx. Beach: 'Heartbroken'