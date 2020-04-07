Mo. School District Forced to Suspend Meal Delivery to Students After Deaths of 2 Bus Drivers

Image zoom Google Maps

A Missouri school district was forced to temporarily press pause on distributing meals to its students at home after the deaths of two bus drivers, one of whom had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ferguson-Florissant Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Davis said in a statement that food distribution will be suspended from April 6-10 as the district works to find an alternative.

Davis said that a bus driver who supported distribution at McCluer North High School while schools were closed tested positive for coronavirus, and died on Sunday.

A second bus driver who supported distribution from Cross Keys Middle School died following a prolonged illness unrelated to the virus, but was exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

A staff member at McCluer North also tested positive for coronavirus, Davis said.

“None of the employees have worked since spring break [March 21-29] and only learned of their positive results late yesterday,” Davis wrote on Sunday. “It has been more than 14 days since they worked, and anyone exposed would likely have experienced symptoms.”

Before the suspension, the district, located in suburban St. Louis, had been running bus routes delivering breakfast and lunch to students.

The meals were also being distributed daily at four different locations for any child up to 18 years old to pick up.

“Many of our students rely on meals they receive from school, and we are making preparations for meal distribution in the event of a prolonged school closure,” Davis previously said.

Workers handling the food wore gloves, and participation in the program was not mandatory, district spokesman Kevin Hampton told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper reports that those in the area can still pick up meals for children up to 18 years old on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in nine different St. Louis County Library branch parking lots from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The branches are offering two breakfasts and two lunches with help from Operation Food Search, to which you can donate here.

Missouri is currently under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Mike Parson through April 24.

As of Tuesday morning, the state has had 2,722 cases and 56 deaths attributed to the coronavirus, according to The New York Times.

