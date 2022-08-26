School Bus Crew Use Seat Belts to Save Brother and Sister During Flood: 'Very Grateful'

"I don't really consider myself a hero," bus driver Simone Edmond said in a statement, adding "I just feel like I was doing what I needed to do at the time"

By
Published on August 26, 2022 02:55 PM

A school bus driver and a bus monitor saved two siblings from rapidly rising floodwaters in Dallas this week.

On Monday, the area was hit with torrential rains, with some areas getting more than 10 inches of rainfall, according to CNBC.

Due to flooding in the area, after finishing their route, driver Simone Edmond and Tekendria Valentine took an alternate path, according to a statement from the Dallas Independent School District. While driving, they noticed a child trapped in the water and another yelling for help.

"It was horrible, my legs were stuck," 11-year-old Gabriel Garner, who was pinned against a tree, told Fox station KDFW.

Although he and his 13-year-old sister, Trinity Miller, thought it would be safe to play outside during the rain, they were quickly swept into the brush near their Southeast Dallas home, according to the outlet, which also reported that neither of the siblings can swim.

After realizing they needed help, the bus driver stopped and "positioned the bus at an angle to try and calm the roaring waters," the school district said in a statement.

Speaking to KDFW, the children's mother said her boyfriend got stuck in the water while trying to save the children.

"I was scared because I thought I was going to lose my kids," she told the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fortunately, Edmond and Valentine came up with a plan to link all the extra seatbelts on the bus together to create a rope, according to the school district statement. Then, neighbors helped form a human chain to get it to the trio in need.

"The whole ordeal lasted between 30 and 45 minutes and when it was all over, the children, their family, the fire department and all of Dallas ISD were so very happy and relieved that everyone was safe," the school district wrote.

Despite what happened, the bus driver said she doesn't "really consider myself a hero."

"I just feel like I was doing what I needed to do at the time, and if I had to, I would do it all over again," Edmond told the school district.

Meanwhile, Gabriel, Trinity and their family are thankful for everyone who stopped to help. "It was quite an experience," Gabriel told KDFW. "I'm very grateful."

A Dallas ISD spokeswoman told KDFW that they hope to publicly recognize the bus driver and monitor at a future school board meeting.

"We have a bus evacuation training and certain protocols and processes in place for emergencies, but nothing to the magnitude that could've prepared them for this," Director of Student Transportation Angel Vales, said in the school district's statement.

Flash flooding has been devastating the South this week, affecting mostly eastern Texas and Louisiana, Today reported. With over 14 inches of rain this week alone, nine million people remain under flood watches across the South as of Friday.

Related Articles
A river covered with mud flows after flash floods at Chal-e Pawi area of Dara district in Panjshir province on August 24, 2022.
At Least 182 Dead, Hundreds Injured After Recent Heavy Flooding in Afghanistan
Members of a rescue team assist a family out of a boat on July 28, 2022 in Quicksand, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives.
At Least 16 Dead amid Ky. Flooding, Death Toll Expected to Rise: 'May Have Even Lost Entire Families'
Storm flooding Miami, Florida
Downtown Miami Floods After First Tropical Storm of Season as Region Faces More Rain — See Shocking Photos
Corion Evans, Mississippi Teenager Honored For Saving 3 Girls, Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River
Teen Honored for Saving 3 Victims and a Police Officer After Car Plunges Into River: 'So Thankful'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Eric Gay/AP/Shutterstock (13008136a) Body bags lie at the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, in San Antonio Migrant Deaths, San Antonio, United States - 27 Jun 2022
Death Toll of San Antonio Tractor-Trailer Tragedy Rises to 53: Migrants Were 'Abandoned,' Says Archbishop
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde Police Chief Resigns from City Council a Month After Being Sworn in Following School Shooting
School bus crashes into woods in Plaistow, N.H.
School Bus Carrying 6 Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency: 'We Were Scared' Says Mom
Authorities have been searching for Gonzalo Lopez since May 12. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice)
Escaped Texas Inmate Gonzalo Lopez Is Dead After Being Linked to Deaths of 5 Found in Home
Kevin Poole
Body Found in Mississippi River Identified as Missing Teen Who Tried to Save 2 Sisters: 'Heartbreaking'
UPS Driver Rushes To Rescue After Heavy Box Falls And Traps 4-Year-Old Boy
UPS Driver Saves 4-Year-Old Boy After He Becomes Trapped Underneath 97-Lb. Package: 'Our Angel'
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Booed Outside Uvalde School Where Gunman Killed 21: 'Shame on You'
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall
Louisiana Braces for Category 4 Hurricane as Ida Makes Landfall: 'A Life-Threatening Situation'
fatal school zone crash
Girl, 7, Killed After Being Hit by Car in Ind. School Zone While Crossing Street with Her Mom
Rosemary Frank, 91, was six hours away from death when she was found by Worcester Wheels driver, Derek Cowdry
Woman, 91, Who Was Stranded for 2 Days After Falling at Home Ate Plant Soil in Order to Survive
hurricane ida
Officials in 'Life-Saving Mode' as Many Await Rescuing After Ida: 'There's Hundreds, Possibly More'
sharon lavigne
One Month After Ida Ravaged Northeast and South, Residents Are Still Struggling: 'The Worst'